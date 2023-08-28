Prominent Players Like BAE Systems and Kaspersky Lab Lead the Global Cyber Weapons Market to 2031

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Weapons Market By Type, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cyber weapons market is poised for significant growth, driven by the escalating cybersecurity threats worldwide during 2021-2031.

Rise in Cybersecurity Threats

Cyber weapons, which encompass various types of software like malware, viruses, ransomware, and logic bombs, have gained prominence due to the surging cybersecurity threats globally. This rise in threats has prompted the development of advanced cybersecurity techniques to counter them. Cyber weapons are employed across military, government, and intelligence sectors to track adversaries, gather critical data, identify cyber threats, and monitor illicit online activities.

Offensive Cyber Capabilities and Strategic Developments

Several countries are investing in offensive cyber capabilities. Smaller nations such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Greece have acknowledged their offensive cyber capabilities, while larger nations like the U.S., UK, and Australia have reported conducting offensive cyber operations. Meanwhile, countries like North Korea, Russia, and Iran have undertaken catastrophic offensive cyber operations with significant impacts. The use of offensive cyber weapons by various nations is projected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Advantages and Challenges

Cyber weapons offer several advantages, including efficiency, cost-effectiveness, stealthiness, and the ability to operate at the speed of light. Their ability to remain discreet and attribution challenges make them enticing. Moreover, their offensive orientation is suitable for the asymmetrical conflicts of the modern era. However, the high cost of developing cyber weapons and technical deployment difficulties pose challenges to market growth.

Market Dynamics and Key Players

The report outlines the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Drivers include the need for infrastructure protection, technological advancements like AI and ML, increased expenditure on cyber weapons by governments and commercial entities, and the rise in international conflicts. Restraints involve high development costs and technical deployment challenges. Opportunities stem from the demand for defense intelligence and surveillance in military operations and the growing presence of relevant digital equipment in cyber warfare.

Market Segmentation and Stakeholder Benefits

The market is segmented by application, end user, and type. Applications span national defense systems, public utilities, transportation systems, smart power grids, industrial control systems, financial systems, communication networks, and more. End users include government, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), corporate, and others. Types comprise defensive and offensive cyber weapons. Regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Market Players

Prominent market players shaping the cyber weapons landscape include BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Broadcom Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, FireEye Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xqvm40

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Alpha Olefins Market 2023 to 2028: Driven by Discovery of Shale Gas

Global Nail Salon Market Set to Achieve Impressive 8.3% CAGR Growth by 2031, Fueled by Rising Nail Care Demand and Artistry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.