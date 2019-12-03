Prominent Public Finance Attorney Tony Solimine Joins Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

With an emphasis on representing school districts, Mr. Solimine is well regarded throughout the State for his work in numerous public financing transactions for school improvement projects. As bond counsel, he has represented hundreds of New Jersey school districts in their capital financings, issuance of school bonds, lease transactions and energy improvement finance transactions, particularly in solar and renewable energy projects.

Mr. Solimine is the Immediate Past President of the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials and serves on its Executive Committee. A New Jersey native, Mr. Solimine is a former member of the Franklin Lakes Board of Education and a former elected member of the Hawthorne Board of Education.

Lisa A. Gorab, Assistant Managing Director at Wilentz and Chair of the Public Finance team, said "Tony enjoys the highest regard in our legal community. His judgment, legal acumen and client focused professionalism will be of great value to our clients and to our growing public finance practice. I've known Tony professionally and personally for many years. Tony and Wilentz are a perfect fit. We are so pleased to have him join our ranks."

"Wilentz has earned its reputation as a market leading law firm for public finance. I am excited for this opportunity to grow my practice and to contribute to the firm's advancement in the public finance market in New Jersey," commented Mr. Solimine.

Mr. Solimine graduated from Rutgers University School of Law-Newark in 2003. He earned his Master's degree in Education from Rutgers Graduate School of Education in 2000 and received his B.A. from Rutgers University in 1999. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey.

About Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer's Public Finance Practice

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.'s public finance practice consistently ranks among the most active in New Jersey. In the first half of 2019, Wilentz ranked as the number two bond counsel by deal count based on league table data published by Refinitiv. Wilentz serves as bond counsel to governmental agencies and authorities, municipalities, school districts, counties and improvement authorities throughout New Jersey.

