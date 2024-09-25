Prominent Real Estate Attorneys Adam J. Weiss and Sebastian Bohorquez Launch Weiss Law: A Premier Boutique Firm Specializing in Real Estate

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law proudly announces its launch as a premier boutique law firm specializing in real estate transactions, dedicated to providing a white-glove client experience with legal services that rival the nation's top law firms. The Firm offers expertise in acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, financing, corporate matters, and general counsel services, and partners with outside counsel to provide strategic support with litigation, zoning, labor and employment law matters—all at highly competitive rates. Weiss Law is well-equipped to handle complex transactions nationwide.

Attorneys Adam J. Weiss, Esq. and Sebastian Bohorquez, Esq. Attorney Adam J. Weiss, Esq.

Founded by former big-law attorneys Adam J. Weiss and Sebastian Bohorquez, Weiss Law is known for exceptional responsiveness, high-quality legal work, strategic deal-making, and meticulous attention to detail. "At Weiss Law, we take pride in delivering top-tier legal services while ensuring personalized attention and unmatched value," stated Managing Partner Adam J. Weiss, recently named a Top 10 Real Estate Attorney in Florida and formerly a named partner at Solomon, Cooperman, Recondo & Weiss LLP and an attorney at Akerman LLP, an AmLaw 100 law firm.

Bohorquez, formerly an attorney at Bilzin Sumberg and Shutts & Bowen LLP, both AmLaw 200 law firms, and former in-house counsel to Kayne Anderson Real Estate, a PERE 50 real estate private equity firm, will serve as Chair of Weiss Law's Real Estate Practice Group. The Real Estate Practice Group features a team of exceptionally skilled attorneys and paralegals with experience at national firms such as Greenberg Traurig, Holland & Knight, Akerman LLP and Saul Ewing.

Weiss Law's attorneys have successfully advised on numerous high-profile transactions nationwide, including:

$226 million construction loan for a multifamily project in South Florida .

construction loan for a multifamily project in . $172 million membership interest acquisition of a student housing portfolio in Gainesville, FL , for a private equity firm.

membership interest acquisition of a student housing portfolio in , for a private equity firm. $101 million acquisition of a multifamily property in Houston, TX , for a private real estate investment fund.

acquisition of a multifamily property in , for a private real estate investment fund. Structuring a $100 million credit facility for a family office.

credit facility for a family office. $99 million disposition of a mixed-use project in Baltimore, MD , for a private equity firm.

Other significant transactions include:

$86 million joint venture purchase of a multifamily apartment portfolio in South Florida .

joint venture purchase of a multifamily apartment portfolio in . $83 million acquisition of a multifamily portfolio in North Carolina , Georgia and Texas , for a real estate investment fund.

acquisition of a multifamily portfolio in , and , for a real estate investment fund. Representing Dwight Capital with leasing its 23,000-SF HQ in Bay Harbor Islands .

About Weiss Law

Weiss Law is a premier boutique law firm serving an impressive list of clients, including national developers, financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, hotel operators, and real estate investors. The Firm specializes in real estate transactions, corporate affairs, and general counsel services, and offers strategic support with outside counsel on zoning, litigation, labor and employment matters.

With offices in Miami Beach and Boca Raton, Weiss Law is strategically positioned to meet clients' needs throughout the region and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.weisslawyers.com or contact the Firm at [email protected] or (305) 419-3556.

