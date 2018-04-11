Prominent Research Firm Lists 10Pearls As One Of Only 39 CX Consulting Practices

Forrester's research found that while these CX consultancies vary in size and core capabalities, they all help CX pros:

(i) ground the transformation in business strategy,

(ii) develop and deliver experiences based on research

(iii) assess the efficacy of the new experience.

In addition to 10Pearls, Forrester's overview also included Accenture, Wipro, CapGemini, and EPAM.

"In today's digital economy, businesses have endless choices when it comes to picking a technology partner to work with. However, there are only a very few technology vendors that take a customer-centric approach to building digital technologies. In order to truly differentiate, businesses need to understand how their customers interact with their brand across all channels. Prioritization of the CX strategies enable businesses to build digital products that are transformative. This is when business can identify opportunities to leverage data and incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities within their digital experiences," said Imran Aftab, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at 10Pearls. "The 10Pearls team is dedicated to helping our clients transform how they engage with their customers to drive value and revenue."

Last month, Forrester identified 10Pearls as a "Focused Collaborator" in its report, Now Tech: Service Providers For Custom Software Development. 10Pearls was also recently listed in the firm's reports Vendor Landscape: Digital Experience Service Providers and Vendor Landscape: Mobile Enterprise Applications Services Providers.

Known for placing emphasis on human-centric design and development, 10Pearls concentrates on creating intelligent digital experiences – an approach that combines customer experience, design, agile development and emerging technologies to provide engaging, sophisticated customer experiences.

About 10Pearls

10Pearls is an end-to-end digital services partner that specializes in design, development, and support of digital products. We leverage our deep understanding of the latest technologies and the nuances of the digital landscape in your specific industry to drive company growth, no matter where you are on your digital journey. Whether your in-house development team needs support or you're ready to reimagine your business model entirely, we're the only partner you'll need for digital transformation. 10Pearls is proud to have a diverse clientele including large enterprises, SMBs and high growth startups. We work with clients across industries, including transportation, healthcare/life sciences, communications/media, financial services, and education. Our many long-term, successful partnerships are built upon trust, integrity and successful delivery and execution. To learn more, visit http://www.10pearls.com.

