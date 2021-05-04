Prominent Role for The Columbus Organization at Florida's Family Café Conference

WAYNE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With significant changes in Florida's support coordination policy taking place over the next two months, The Columbus Organization is welcoming the opportunity to again be significantly involved in this year's Annual Family Café conference. The event attracts over 20,000 participants, predominantly individuals and families with intellectual/developmental (IDD) or behavior health challenges. As the leading support coordination agency in Florida, Columbus will be a premier exhibitor at the conference. Additionally, Columbus' Dr. Melissa Richards, Ph.D., LBA, BCBA-D, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations will be offering a thought leadership presentation entitled "A Behavioral Approach to Dual Diagnoses."

The conference comes at a perfect time for Florida families. As of July 1st, only support coordination agencies designated as "Qualified Organizations" by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) will be permitted to provide services in the state. Smaller agencies and solo support coordinators will be required to either work for a Qualified Organization or cease operations. As a result, many families may need to identify a new support coordination agency to maintain continuity of care. The Columbus Organization has met the requirements to be designated as a "Qualified Organization."

Patricia Rendon, Florida Executive Director, commented, "The Family Café is one of the best opportunities to learn more about Columbus' support coordination services. We are also very excited that our own Dr. Richards will be presenting on the ever-growing challenge of dual diagnoses."

The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando from June 11-13, 2021.

