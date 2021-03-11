Prominent Texas Eminent Domain Law Firm Announces New Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo, LLP , one of the most respected and successful eminent domain law firms in Texas, today announced the addition of attorney Andrew York as partner. York brings 13 years of experience working on complex litigation matters, with a focus on real estate and commercial disputes.

Founded in 1983 with a focus exclusively on protecting landowner rights, Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo has long been recognized as one of the most highly regarded eminent domain law practices in Texas. The firm offers more than 100 years of combined experience, focused on eminent domain, condemnation, inverse condemnation and regulatory takings matters. Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo represents a variety of landowners, including Fortune 500 companies, individual property owners, business owners, ranch owners, tenants and public agencies and entities.

"We're able to fight for landowners across Texas because of the dedication and hard work our attorneys bring to every case," said Partner Christopher Oddo. "We always strive to hire the best and brightest, and we're pleased to have Andrew join our team and bring his passion for protecting property rights to our clients."

York joins Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo from Armbrust & Brown, where he worked as a commercial trial and appellate litigator based in Austin, Texas. He holds degrees in mathematics and economics from the University of Virginia, and he graduated with honors from The University of Texas School of Law.

"It's an honor to join the experienced eminent domain attorneys at Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo, and I look forward to working alongside the team to help Texas landowners," said York. "One of the many things that drew me to this firm is its proactive approach to educating Texans about their rights as property owners, and I'm excited to help further that work."

In addition to providing comprehensive representation to clients and vigorously fighting to protect the property rights of business and landowners, Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo also devotes an extensive amount of time to educating the public regarding eminent domain and land use issues. With offices in Austin and Houston, the firm represents more clients in more Texas cities than any other firm of eminent domain attorneys.

