Prominent Trusts And Estates Lawyer Julie J. Olenn Joins Jenner & Block's Private Wealth Practice As A Partner In Its Chicago Office

"Julie's broad experience and technical knowledge provides the right skill set for us to meet existing demand for our services immediately and expand our Private Wealth Practice," said Terrence J. Truax, the firm's managing partner. "We are excited for her to join our premier practice."

Ms. Olenn advises wealthy families, executors, trustees and family offices on their sophisticated tax, wealth transfer and estate planning matters. A significant portion of her practice includes counseling fiduciaries and individuals on contested trust, estate and tax matters. Ms. Olenn also frequently works across practices to offer lawyers guidance on their clients' generation-skipping transfer tax issues and related planning techniques, including decanting and other trust modifications.

"Julie is among the best and the brightest in the legal field, a characteristic our clients demand in working with us on their complex matters, including intergenerational issues as well as business and philanthropic matters," said Barbara Grayson, co-chair of the Private Wealth Practice. "We are pleased to add a professional of Julie's caliber and experience to our team."

Ms. Olenn spent a large part of her professional career as tax counsel at a well-known national bank and trust company. In this role, she built a reputation for excellence in multigenerational wealth transfer and tax planning advice, with a focus on gift, estate and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, as well as trust design and modifications.

"I'm excited to be part of Jenner & Block's Private Wealth Practice and to contribute to its highly personal client service approach," said Ms. Olenn. "I feel this is the right place to apply my knowledge and skills and add to the firm's vision for the practice's growth."

Ms. Olenn received her BA from St. John's College and her JD, magna cum laude, from the University at Buffalo Law School.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S PRIVATE WEALTH PRACTICE

Jenner & Block offers a holistic approach to private wealth management, providing a broad range of tax, estate, business planning and charitable advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as the family offices, businesses, charitable organizations and trusts that they established or control. We provide strategic counsel in wealth transfer and business succession planning, including estate planning, philanthropy and trust and estate administration. By design, the Private Wealth Practice draws upon the firm's additional strength in corporate transactions, litigation and investigations, real estate, tax, executive compensation, employment law, family law, and aviation and aerospace, among other areas of law.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP (www.jenner.com) is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC and more than 500 lawyers. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2018, The American Lawyer named Jenner & Block to the A-List, which recognizes the top 20 US law firms. The American Lawyer also recognized the firm as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States nine of the past eleven years; the firm has been ranked among the top 10 in this category every year since 1990. In 2018, the publication named the firm its first "Pro Bono Champion."

