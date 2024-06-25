Prominent U.S. Federal Agency Goes Live on Workday with Groundswell

Agency is the Latest to Switch to Workday to Support its Human Resources Modernization Needs

MCLEAN, Va. and PLEASANTON, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundswell, a highly specialized systems integrator focused on bringing modern ERP and low-code solutions to federal agencies, and Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, today announced the successful "Go Live" of Workday Government Cloud for a prominent U.S. federal agency with an international mission and global workforce.

The agency will now benefit from Workday's cloud-based solutions for its human resources modernization needs, replacing an outdated on-premises personnel database. With Workday Government Cloud, thousands of staff members across the agency will now be able to access and manage their own data, empowering decentralized decision-making and providing managers with the tools to maintain their own organizations efficiently and effectively.

"This successful implementation of Workday demonstrates our modern ERP transformation and deployment capabilities and our commitment to federal agencies," said George Batsakis, CEO of Groundswell. "To be performing well here, especially on the heels of our recent Workday award at the Defense Intelligence Agency, is a great moment for Groundswell and our implementation partner, CrossVue. We are excited to continue exceptional delivery of Workday solutions and supporting the larger ERP modernization movement happening throughout our wide range of government customers."

This news is part of a larger federal-wide movement away from legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to more modern and agile solutions like Workday.

"This milestone is an exciting testament to the powerful role that Workday can play in helping federal agencies modernize," said Lynn Martin, Head of Federal, Workday. "We are committed to being a trusted partner to the government as it navigates an ever-changing landscape, empowering agencies to transform how they manage their people and the taxpayers' money in service of this great nation."

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money. The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

About Groundswell

Groundswell is a highly specialized systems integrator focused on bringing modern ERP and low code solutions to the most complex challenges facing federal agencies. Specializing in enterprise-scale transformation, Groundswell leverages its world-class talent and SaaS intellectual property to help clients achieve their goals; better, faster, and cheaper. For more information, please visit www.gswell.com.

