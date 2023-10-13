Prominent U.S. hospital expands RayStation installation for proton treatment planning

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that the Mass General Cancer Center plans to expand its use of RayStation®* to proton treatment planning.

RayStation is a flexible, innovative cancer treatment planning system developed by RaySearch. The software offers features for proton therapy planning such as multi-criteria optimization, LET evaluation, and optimization, as well as modalities under development such as proton arcs and FLASH.

The Mass General Cancer Center, which was the first in the world to offer proton therapy, is in the process of transitioning its proton treatment planning system to RayStation. The center has been using RayStation for photon radiation therapy planning for more than 10 years. By expanding its clinical use to include protons, all external beam planning will now be done on a single platform.

David Gierga, PhD, Director of Clinical Physics Operations in Radiation Oncology at the Mass General Cancer Center, says: "We are excited to streamline our treatment planning operations and look forward to having access to new and exciting developments in proton planning."

Harald Paganetti, PhD, Director of Physics Research in Radiation Oncology at the Mass General Cancer Center, says: "We have had access to RayStation for many years, and my team and I are pleased that the system soon will be used clinically for proton planning as well as. This will expedite the translation of research findings and new technologies into the clinic."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Mass General is truly a pioneering collaboration partner to RaySearch. They were one of the very first users of RayStation in the world and we have benefitted greatly from various collaboration projects that we have done together during the years. I am happy that they now have the opportunity to start using RayStation also for their proton treatments."

