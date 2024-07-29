Prominent Valuation Specialist Brian Tankersley to Lead BBG Los Angeles Office Expansion

DALLAS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading independent commercial real estate services firm and the industry's first bundled service provider, today announced the appointment of industry leader Brian Tankersley, MAI, MRICS, as Managing Director of the firm's Los Angeles office. The firm also announced that the office has expanded and relocated to 700 South Flower Street.

Bringing a wealth of experience in the valuation of various commercial property types, Mr. Tankersley, a prominent Los Angeles valuation leader, will spearhead the office's expansion in one of the country's largest metropolitan areas and lead operations in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. He will join Directors Scott Shulze and Kim Kearney, MAI, at the Los Angeles office.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Tankersley served as Managing Director at the KPMG office serving the Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County areas. During his tenure at KPMG, he managed client relationships and engagement teams related to real estate and consulting and valuation matters. Among various projects, he directed the firm's REIT sales and marketing initiatives and provided valuation, financial reporting and consulting services to various REITS and investment funds. He also developed specialized practice areas and models for market, timeshare and feasibility studies. More recently, he was a Senior Valuation Services Director at Colliers International's Los Angeles office overseeing the growth of financial reporting, tax and cost segregation nationally.

Mr. Tankersley graduated with a master's degree in real estate and a bachelor's degree in business economics and mathematics from the University of San Diego.

BBG Executive Managing Director Phil Hanshew, MAI, AI–GRS, commented on Mr. Tankersley's new role, "We are excited to have someone of Brian's caliber join our team. His strong leadership skills, deep expertise in various facets of commercial real estate valuation and consulting, in-depth knowledge of the Los Angeles CRE market, and technological proficiency will prove invaluable for our clients as we continue to expand our operations in this major U.S. metropolitan area, a global leader in commercial property transactions."

Mr. Tankersley added, "I am thrilled to become part of BBG, a market-leading organization known for attracting some of the industry's brightest and hardest-working professionals. Its innovative practices and technology enable the firm to consistently deliver informative and reliable results for its clients. I look forward to working with the team to provide the highest quality service to our clients and broaden BBG's presence in the metro Los Angeles area."

About BBG

BBG's commercial real estate services include valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 50 offices in key US markets and serves more than 4,500 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

