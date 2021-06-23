Prominent WealthTech Pundits Discuss Industry's Most Significant Challenges and Opportunities in 'Wealth Technology Viewpoints' Video Series

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Wealth Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Silver Management Group of Companies, has fully released its five-part video series -- 'Wealth Technology Viewpoints' -- through which well-known industry experts provide meaningful insights into the most significant challenges facing today's WealthTech executives, including:

What should executive leaders be doing to set up their firms for success?

What is today's most surprising trend, and how will it change our industry?

Why are wealth management firms slow to replace outdated, legacy systems?

What challenges and opportunities are wealth management firms overlooking?

What is the number one issue facing wealth management firms today?

The series is moderated by Lori Hardwick, CEO Wealth Tech, Red Rock Strategic Partners, who engages with a panel of visionary consultants to interactively discuss their unique perspectives on the current and future states of wealth management technology. The all-star panelists include:

Gavin Spitzner (President, Wealth Consulting Partners)

(President, Wealth Consulting Partners) Craig Iskowitz (Founder and CEO, Ezra Group )

(Founder and CEO, ) April Rudin (CEO, The Rudin Group)

(CEO, The Rudin Group) Vasyl Soloshchuk (CEO, Insart and WealthTech Club)

Joel Bruckenstein (Founder, t3 Consulting Services)

All episodes of "Wealth Technology Viewpoints" are now available for viewing at silverwealthtechnologies.com.

ABOUT SILVER WEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Recognized by CIO Applications as a Top 25 FinTech Solution Provider, Silver Wealth Technologies offers Wealth Harmony -- the first-of-its-kind foundational data platform that maximizes operational efficiencies, delivers value-add analytics and functionality, and empowers unique wealth management solutions. Amplify your data with Wealth Harmony and break free from today's restrictive, inefficient, and low-value legacy platform models. For more information, visit silverwealthtechnologies.com.

ABOUT SILVER MANAGEMENT GROUP of COMPANIES

Founded in 1991, Silver Management Group of Companies is a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry. The Silver team applies decades of securities industry and software development experience, along with a passion for solving real-world problems, to deliver cost-effective brokerage operations and wealth management solutions for our clients. Silver's strategic partners provide complementary services, software, and market data to enhance Silver solutions. Silver's proprietary software solutions are currently used by some of the world's most respected financial institutions to accurately and securely process tens of millions of investment accounts and trillions in assets. For more information, please call (800) 319-6865 or visit silvermanagement.com.

