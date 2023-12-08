Prominent Webinar by CREP Sheds Light on Athlete Alive 2025

News provided by

The Coalition for the Registration of Exercise Professionals

08 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

Athlete Alive 2025 Unveils Student Athlete Safety Initiative in Collaboration with Leading Organizations

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athlete Alive 2025 is a student athlete safety initiative, steered by a collaboration of the following organizations: The Coalition for the Registration of Exercise Professionals (CREP), NATA Intercollegiate Council on Sport Medicine (ICSM) and the U.S. Council for Athletes Health (USCAH).

In an effort to delve deeper into the mission and requirements of the Athlete Alive 2025 initiative, CREP is hosting an informative webinar on December 14 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm CST. Danielle Vitogiannes, Executive Officer of CREP, expressed, "Our panelists will provide background on the NCAA inter-association recommendations for athlete safety, details about the Athlete Alive 2025 initiative, program specifics, and the necessary requirements for NCAA institutions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to pose questions to our esteemed panel."

This initiative is aligned with the NCAA Interassociation Recommendations Preventing Catastrophic Injury and Death in Collegiate Athletes, with the ambitious goal of achieving full compliance from all collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches by January 1, 2025.

To gain deeper insights into this groundbreaking initiative, register for the upcoming webinar at www.usreps.org.

About The Coalition for the Registration of Exercise Professionals
The Coalition for the Registration of Exercise Professionals® (CREP®) is a not-for-profit 501 C(6) corporation composed of leading certification organizations offering NCCA or ISO 17024 accredited programs for distinct exercise professional roles recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor. To learn more about CREP®, call 1-847-979-0529 or visit our website at www.usreps.org/

Contact Information:
Danielle Vitogiannes
847-979-0529
[email protected]

Sienna Carugan
847-647-7500
[email protected]

SOURCE The Coalition for the Registration of Exercise Professionals

