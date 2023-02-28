WARWICK, R.I., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently circulated in The Inner Circle, Kevin J. DeLory is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Financial Lending Field.

Kevin DeLory has over 20 years of experience in the TPO space. Kevin has a leadership style that always puts him in the trenches working through any problem with his team versus a bird's eye view from above. Kevin believes in the bottom-up philosophy that the leadership team at EPM has created. Kevin has several internal core values but among them his favorites are accountability, relationships over transaction, and integrity.

This team-oriented sales approach has gained Kevin results that he is very proud of. There is never a day that goes by where Kevin is not watching growth under his guidance, and the results speak for themselves. When Kevin sees a challenge, he jumps on it and is very quick to embrace the conflict head on so no outcome can ever be hindered with unacceptable behavior.

Today, Kevin is the Chief Lending Officer and Partner at EPM (Equity Prime Mortgage) where he thought culture was just a buzzword, and boy was he wrong. Kevin explains his journey at EPM as a complete 180. "Everybody speaks about culture, but nobody lives it like I have seen in this organization" said DeLory after celebrating his one-year anniversary in August of 2022.

More than anything, Kevin's experience has left him an eager mentor. The greatest joy in Kevin's life aside from his daughter is to help his team become the best that they can be. That means both in and out of the office. He learns from his people just as much as his people learn from him and for that he is eternally grateful.

Having been in the industry through its ebbs and flows, Kevin is familiar with the stresses and rewards, and can turn ANYONE into a high performer. His strong sales training ability mixed with his leadership and culture knowledge is a perfect recipe for anyone who walks through his door ready to learn and grow.

Kevin graduated from Rhode Island College and at one point thought he may have been a teacher but after seeing what he could do in the sales force, he never turned back. It is Kevin's belief that a leader should: know the way, go the way, and show the way.

You can reach out to Kevin anytime by email at [email protected] or you can go to epmwholesale.com and fill out any form or see anything EPM's team is up to there. You can also tune into his podcast, "The Whole Perspective" with his SVP of Lending at EPM and best friend of 30 years, Kenny Phillips. They air an episode every Friday at 11:30AM EST.

When Kevin is not at work or in the field, he truly is living the dream at home in in Rhode Island with his beautiful wife, Dana, their daughter, Brooklyn and as many dogs as they can manage. In his downtime, you can catch Kevin on the golf course, with friends, or with his family.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who