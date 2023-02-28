BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John T. Couvillion is acknowledged as Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the retina and vitreous surgical field.

Dr. Couvillion earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of the Pacific. He earned a Medical Degree at Tulane University, School of Medicine. He also completed a fellowship in vitreous and retinal surgery at Baylor University, College of Medicine. Dr. Couvillion was granted a scholarship for additional training in Uveitis at McGill University in Montreal Canada.

Dr. Couvillion opened his private practice, Retina & Vitreous of Louisiana, in 1999. He notes that he was inspired to pursue ophthalmology by his father who was also an ophthalmologist. Retina & Vitreous of Louisiana is one of the first specialty ophthalmologists in the Baton Rouge area, according to Dr. Couvilion, and is devoted to offering the best eye health treatment available in Louisiana. The highly-trained and dedicated eye doctors have not lost sight of their mission and continue to provide exceptional eye care for vitreoretinal problems and diseases.

Dr. Couvillion sub-specializes in retina and vitreous surgeries. He provides advanced eye injections, laser treatments, and performs surgery for retinal detachment, diabetic care, and age-related macular degeneration. The doctor notes that he spends time with his patients, insuring they are educated about their condition and the proper steps to correct the issue.

Dr. Couvillion is board-certified in ophthalmology by the American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO). According to the doctor, the ABO is an independent non-profit organization responsible for certifying ophthalmologists in the United States of America. He notes that ophthalmology is a branch of medicine and surgery which deals with the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders. Ophthalmologists are experts in the diseases, functions, and anatomy of the eye and are also surgeons. They repair traumatic injuries to the eye and may perform cataract, glaucoma, and corneal surgery. Dr. Couvillion has provided patients with the most cutting edge, efficient retina care.

The doctor is affiliated with Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. He has received Patients' Choice Award (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, and 2008); Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2012); Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014); and On-Time Doctor Award (2018, 2017).

In his spare time, Dr. Couvillion has volunteered his time with medical missions to Mongolia and New Guinea with Sea International. His father, Glynne Couvillion, MD, was the first physician in Louisiana to perform retinal surgeries and was a charter and founding member of the State Retina Society.

Dr. Couvillion would like to dedicate this honor to Del Caldwell, MD, and in memory of Barrett Haik, MD, who were both mentors during his training.

