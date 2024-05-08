Promino Nutritional Sciences and Dr. Patrick Gunning to Begin Preclinical Studies Focused on Targeted Nutritional Supplementation for Cancer Patients

The preclinical study will test the Company's patented amino acid formula's efficacy in mitigating muscle loss in cancer patients

BURLINGTON, ON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce it has retained award winning PhD Dr. Patrick Gunning to assess preclinical studies conducted on its patented formulation's mitigation of muscle loss in cancer patients. Dr. Gunning will be joining the Company as a special advisor on various preclinical studies over the next 12 months.

Dr. Patrick Gunning (CNW Group/Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Patrick Gunning is a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Toronto, Canada, Research Chair in Medicinal Chemistry, and Founder and Chief Scientific Director of the Centre for Medicinal Chemistry (UofT). Patrick obtained his PhD at the University of Glasgow in 2005. Over the last 17 years he has developed a dynamic and diverse medicinal chemistry program targeting disease-relevant proteins. Dr. Gunning has published over 130 papers, won over 20 research awards, including being named in Canada's Top 40 under 40.

The prevalence of muscle loss among cancer patients has been reported as between 20% and 70% depending on the type of tumor and the criteria used for assessment. Nutritional interventions should be an essential part of the multimodal approach to cancer. There are an estimated 17,113,494 people suffering from cancer in the United States alone.

"I am excited about this opportunity to evaluate Promino's core patent for mitigating weight loss in preclinical trials of many different human cancers," explained Professor Gunning. "Improving the lives of cancer patients has been a life-long endeavor, and to play a role in evaluating a product that could actually help make a positive impact is important to me. High energy consuming tumors coupled with aggressive chemotherapy treatments often lead to severe weight loss in cancer patients, causing the patient fatigue, poor quality of life – and ultimately – poor clinical outcomes."

"The health care industry has been moving toward personalized medicine since the mapping of the genome," stated Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino Nutritional Sciences. "Designing personalized nutraceutical supplements for specific diseases is the natural next step. We are very excited about these studies to explore specific amino acid based supplements from our core patented technologies to enhance the lives of cancer patients globally. We couldn't be more pleased to have the calibre of Professor Gunning involved in this project."

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™ Brands

Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™ functional beverages utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe, and is the result of over USD $20 million in research, over 25 human clinical trials on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis over 23 years. The Promino™ Patented Plant-Based Blend contains nine essential amino acids in the precise combination to trigger fast muscle growth and recovery. The fast-absorbing beverages provide the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins.

The Promino™ Patented Plant-Based Blend is the highest-ranking source of protein quality on the DIAAS score (321) versus whey protein (109). DIAAS is the new gold standard testing for digestible protein quality adopted by the World Health Organization.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company founded in 2015 and located in Burlington, Ontario, specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market utilizing the Promino Patented Plant-Based Blend.

Flagship brand Promino™ (11 grams of Promino blend) is a drink mix for athletes, weekend warriors and active individuals shown to be two times more effective than whey protein at building muscle. Promino Brand Ambassadors include NHL player Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights, MLB and Toronto Blue Jays legend and owner of the USL Champion League Las Vegas Lights Jose Bautista and NHL legend Kirk McLean of the Vancouver Canucks. Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport™ which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all professional sports leagues.

Rejuvenate Muscle™ (3.6 grams of Promino Blend) is a daily muscle health beverage clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass and helps prevent age-related muscle loss.

To learn more about Promino and it products visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the potential outcomes of pre-clinical studies, including any clinical applications and benefits of Promino's products; product launch dates; the expected effect of the Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ products on the protein market, the Company and its business, including any anticipated benefits to the Company; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.