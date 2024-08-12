Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Announces Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ Brands Debut on The Kroger Co.'s vitacost.com

www.vitacost.com is a major U.S. online retailer of health and wellness products and award-winning content to help customers achieve health and fitness goals





Vitacost highlights NSF- Certified for Sport® products like Promino™ as the exclusive certification guarantees Promino™ is banned-substance free and safe for use by collegiate and professional athletes

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT: 93X)( the "Company" or "Promino")(www.drinkpromino.com) today announced that the all-new Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ products released in July are now featured on www.vitacost.com, the Boca Raton, Florida-based e-commerce retailer owned by The Kroger Co.

Vitacost is one of the world's largest online sellers of vitamins and health and wellness products. With revenue of over US$38 million in June 2024, Vitacost is a premier global destination for customers to search, see and learn about quality supplements. Both NSF- Certified for Sport® Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ are now easily found by the millions of global shoppers who visit the website annually.

"Vitacost is a cornerstone of our e-commerce rollout plan," says Janice Day, Promino's Chief Sales Officer. "Vitacost is a powerhouse health and wellness supplement site and we are pleased it is our newest destination following our www.drinkpromino.com launch last month."

Promino™ featured in the Vitacost Sport Certified store: https://www.vitacost.com/promino-patented-muscle-activator-nsf-certified-for-sport-orange?ta=promino&t=promino

Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™ on Vitacost: https://www.vitacost.com/rejuvenate-muscle-activator-drink-mix-value-pak?ta=rejuvenate&t=rejuvenate

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com. Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and speed recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

