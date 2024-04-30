PROMINO NUTRITIONAL SCIENCES WELCOMES SIX TIME MLB ALL-STAR JOSÉ BAUTISTA AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

Promino Brands to be supplied to Bautista's Las Vegas Lights United Soccer League Champion League Team

BURLINGTON, ON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FRANKFURT:93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce José Bautista will join the firm as a brand ambassador for Promino's patented protein beverages later this year.

José Bautista played in Major League Baseball for 15 years and was a six-time All-Star. He spent most of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, playing for the team for 10 years, during which time he led the American League in home runs twice. Mr. Bautista slugged 344 home runs in his career, including his iconic bat flip after his go-ahead three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2015 American League Division Series, which is considered one of MLB's classic playoff moments. In August 2023, he was inducted into the Blue Jays Level of Excellence.

Recently, Mr. Bautista became the new owner of the Las Vegas Lights USL Championship team. Bautista is also a partner in Diesel Optimization, a Tampa Bay, Florida sports performance center. Promino NSF Certified for Sport products will be featured in this elite athlete training facility upon release.

Bautista joins Vancouver Canucks legend Kirk McLean and Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel on Promino's growing Professional Athlete roster.

"As a professional athlete, I have long viewed nutrition and supplements as an important part of my overall training," commented José Bautista. "Identifying the best quality products to supplement your diet as a professional athlete is essential to overall health and performance. Promino provides products that are tested, trusted and beneficial not only for athletes, but for everyone. Given my confidence in the innovation and university research behind Promino, I look forward to introducing it to athletes everywhere."

"In our mission to have the world Rethink Protein we strive to attract the best of the best to our team," stated Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino Nutritional Sciences. "Who is better than Joey Bats going to bat for Promino!"

The Company also announces it has entered into corporate advisory agreements with two corporate advisors to provide certain corporate advisory services to the Company, including introducing the Company to potential acquisition targets and facilitating introductions with industry professionals and other partners who may be in a position to help further the Company's goals. In consideration for the services provided to the Company, each advisor will receive an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company issuable in twelve equal tranches during the initial one-year term of the agreements. The advisors are arm's length to the Company. All securities issued to the advisors will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

About Promino™ and Rejuvenate Muscle™

Promino™ is NSF Certified for Sport, which means it is free of banned substances and approved for use by all major sports leagues. Additionally, Promino invested in a rigorous flavoring process with a top tier U.S. flavor house responsible for creating the taste of several of North America's best-selling sports nutrition beverages. Followed by extensive in-market consumer testing, the Company will launch two refreshing fruit flavors in Q2 2024.

Promino™ and Rejuvenate™ utilize a patented formula from the University of Arkansas, led by Dr. Robert Wolfe and is the result of over USD $20 million in research over 23 years including extensive human clinical trials on muscle repair, recovery and muscle protein synthesis.

The patented essential amino acid blend, in the precise ratio to accelerate muscle protein synthesis, is fast-absorbing and provides the body with the building blocks of protein faster, without the excess calories, filler and carbohydrates of conventional whey or plant proteins. Promino™'s patented amino acid formula contains the essential building blocks of protein and are shown to be the highest quality protein source in the world based on the rising gold standard of protein quality – DIAAS – which measures the uptake of these key amino acids in the digestive tract. With a 321 DIAAS (Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score), Promino™ is superior to whey protein at 109.

Promino™ is more effective than whey protein at producing the desired results – with none of the fat, sugar, carbs or bloat. It is a significant step forward for pro and collegiate athletes.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino™, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Promino, visit http://www.drinkpromino.com

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found https://www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

