ProMIS Neurosciences advances ALS program selectively targeting toxic form of TDP-43

Results follow recent updates to ProMIS antibody programs selectively targeting root cause of multiple neurodegenerative diseases

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, has generated antibody candidates targeting the neurotoxic form of TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43), a protein found in all cells and implicated as a root cause in a spectrum of diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

New data generated by ProMIS' unique drug discovery and development platform demonstrate that several antibody candidates show selectivity for toxic, misfolded intracellular aggregates of TDP-43 with no binding to normal TDP-43 located in the cell nucleus. ProMIS antibody candidates also show selective binding to the pathogenic, misfolded form of TDP-43 in post-mortem brain tissue from patients with FTD.

"The momentum behind each of our programs is palpable," said Elliot Goldstein, MD, ProMIS Neurosciences President and CEO. "In the past 30 days, we've announced data advancing our development programs selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins for treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), ALS and FTD. Yesterday, Biogen's decision to submit its amyloid-beta targeting drug candidate, aducanumab, for FDA approval signaled a milestone shift in the promise of next-generation amyloid-beta targeting drugs. Our lead program, PMN310, offers sniper-like precision for the toxic, misfolded form of amyloid beta, a key feature that offers important potential advantages compared to aducanumab. We will continue to support the patient community by advancing our programs, in particular PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease, leveraging our proprietary, drug discovery platform."

To learn more about the search for therapies for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases, listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

