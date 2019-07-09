ProMIS Neurosciences' Data for Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Candidate PMN310 Published in Scientific Reports

Nature Research Journal highlights data supporting the therapeutic potential of PMN310 against the toxic oligomer form of amyloid beta, a root cause of Alzheimer's disease

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced that supporting data for PMN310, its lead antibody candidate for Alzheimer's disease (AD), have been published in Scientific Reports, a journal of the Nature Research family. The open-access study is available on the Scientific Reports website using the following direct link: https://rdcu.be/bJeLB.

In the manuscript, "A Rationally Designed Humanized Antibody Selective for Amyloid Beta Oligomers in Alzheimer's Disease," the authors show PMN310's selectivity for amyloid-beta oligomers (AßOs), the toxic form of Aß currently believed to be a root cause of AD. The results of activity assays show that PMN310 inhibits both the spread and toxicity of AßOs in vitro, and, in mouse studies, that PMN310 prevents AßO-induced loss of memory formation and reduces both synaptic loss and inflammation. PMN310 compared favorably to other Aß-directed antibodies, showing a lack of adverse event-associated binding to Aß deposits in AD brains, and greater selective binding to AßO-enriched AD brain fractions that contain Aß neurotoxic species.

"As our understanding of Alzheimer's disease has advanced, it has become increasingly clear that disease development is not directly related to plaque burden as was the original belief when clinical studies were designed for the failed amyloid-targeting antibody drug candidates," said Dr. Neil Cashman, study author and Chief Scientific Officer for ProMIS Neurosciences. "We now know soluble toxic Aß oligomers are the correct target for therapy. However, selective targeting of Aß oligomers has remained elusive, largely due to the limitations of traditional antibody development methods. Our data show once again the power of our novel drug discovery and development platform to generate selective antibodies that neutralize the toxic oligomers of misfolded proteins, in this case, amyloid beta oligomers". Dr. James Kupiec, Chief Medical Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, added that "Greater selectivity for toxic oligomers and the potential to safely administer high doses of PMN310 should result in enhanced safety and therapeutic potency. ProMIS has generated a unique Alzheimer's therapy by applying the lessons of past amyloid failures to develop an agent that inhibits the pertinent, toxic form of amyloid. With the emergence of new biomarkers to speed high-quality therapies through clinical trials, we hope to rapidly deliver long-awaited therapies to patients and their families."

Scientific Reports is an open-access journal and is part of the Nature Research family of journals, which includes Nature, the leading, international weekly journal of science, and Nature Communications.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

