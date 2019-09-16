ProMIS Neurosciences Executive Chairman Eugene Williams to Speak on Panel at Fall Investor Summit

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced that Executive Chairman, Eugene Williams will participate on an executive panel at the Fall Investor Summit being held today at noon at the JW Marriot Essex House, 160 Central Park South, New York, NY.

Mr. Williams will underline the importance of using novel blood-based biomarkers to significantly shorten drug development timelines and reduce costs for developing disease-modifying therapies specifically in neurodegenerative disease such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Participants include:

Moderator: John Vandermosten , Senior Biotech Analyst at Zacks Investment Research

Gene Williams , Executive Chairman, ProMIS Neurosciences

James Shanahan , Co-founder & VP of Business Development, SynDevRx

Jeff Galvin , CEO, American Gene Technologies

Scott Powell , CFO, VolitionRx

Alan Joslyn , CEO, Oragenics

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

