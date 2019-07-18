ProMIS Neurosciences Highlights Data for PMN310 at AAIC 2019

Alzheimer's Association International Conference includes oral session on PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease and poster presentation on ALS

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, presented data today for its lead clinical candidate, PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease, at the annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC) in Los Angeles. In an oral presentation, Chief Development Officer Dr. Johanne Kaplan highlighted the therapeutic potential of PMN310 against the toxic oligomer form of amyloid beta (AßO), a root cause of Alzheimer's disease. The presentation is now available at www.promisneurosciences.com. Additionally, Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Neil Cashman presented data pertaining to the company's preclinical development program selectively targeting toxic forms of TDP43 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In today's oral session, Dr. Johanne Kaplan demonstrated PMN310's ability to:

Inhibit both the spread and toxicity of AßOs in vitro;

Prevent AßO-induced loss of memory formation in vivo;

Reduce both synaptic loss and inflammation in vivo; and,

Compare favorably with other Aß-directed antibodies, showing a lack of adverse event-associated binding to Aß deposits in AD brains, and greater selective binding to AßO-enriched AD brain fractions that contain Aß neurotoxic species.

On Wednesday, July 17, Dr. Neil Cashman delivered data from ProMIS' preclinical program for ALS. Dr. Cashman's poster presentation demonstrated the role of toxic, misfolded TDP43 as a root cause of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and FTD.

Commenting on this year's conference, Dr. Kaplan shared: "This year's gathering was arguably one of the most significant as the research community pivots from a year of discouragement and failure toward hope. New, incredibly promising therapy development efforts are underway to target the correct, toxic form of amyloid beta, advance new biomarkers that can better identify promising therapy candidates early and mature understanding of new, emerging targets such as tau and sources of neuroinflammation. With nearly three decades of hard lessons under our belt, it is wonderful to be a part of the new, shared momentum and excitement around the path ahead."

AAIC® is the largest, most influential international meeting focused on advancing dementia science. The 2019 conference ended today in Los Angeles, California. For information on data presented, please visit www.alz.org/aaic.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify.

