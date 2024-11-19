Promise Advanced Imagination, Inc. Unveils New Studio Built for the Generative AI Era to Produce Films, Series, and Develop Innovative New Formats. Backed by Investments from The North Road Company and Andreessen Horowitz, Promise Is Actively Developing a Multi-Year Slate of Projects.

"We are investing in a new class of Gen AI talent who blend traditional filmmaking chops with cutting-edge technical expertise, setting a new standard for high-quality storytelling enabled by AI," said CEO George Strompolos. "We believe this is a transformational moment in entertainment and a studio must be built from the ground up — around the artists, the tech, and a new workflow — in order to unlock its full potential."

Promise's founders bring years of experience discovering and elevating new voices, with a deep understanding of how technology can broaden opportunities for creators. Strompolos and Byrne were instrumental in the development of YouTube and the early creator economy, helping top talent harness the potential of the platform to reach global audiences. Their expertise is further complemented by Dave Clark, an independent filmmaker whose work with Gen AI combines technical artistry with a strong foundation in narrative.

Today's announcement also marks the completion of an investment round led by industry visionaries Peter Chernin of The North Road Company and Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Chernin previously invested with Strompolos in success at Fullscreen, and today's deal represents the two parties reconnecting again at a time of industry transformation.

Chernin stated: "There is something undeniably exciting about Generative AI, and we are bullish on George and Promise's ability to empower storytellers. This team understands that prioritizing artists and creatives is the only approach as we begin to apply Generative AI into the creative process, and Promise has the most inventive and user-friendly model we have seen."

President and COO Jamie Byrne added: "We're championing Gen AI artists and forming partnerships with a broad range of rights-holders to bring their stories to life. Our productions will also see us working with members of the creative community—from writers and directors, to actors, visual effects artists, and more—tailored to each project's unique vision."

"Gen AI filmmaking is a creative process that combines the expertise of skilled artists, hybrid workflows, and a collaborative production environment. Our goal is to cultivate a space where storytellers from all backgrounds can explore bold ideas, take risks, and push the boundaries of storytelling," said Dave Clark, Chief Creative Officer.

Promise is developing a software product called MUSE, a first-of-its-kind production workflow, which integrates the latest Gen AI technology throughout the creative process in a streamlined, collaborative, and secure production environment, enabling artists to bring the highest quality work to the screen.

"Generative AI is transforming creativity and Promise is at the forefront of enabling the next generation of creators and storytellers," said Andrew Chen, General Partner at a16z. "Our investment reflects our confidence in their approach to integrating technology with the craft of storytelling."

Promise is actively engaging with leading Gen AI artists, Hollywood talent, and rights-holders to develop a multi-year lineup of category-defining films and series.

About Promise

Promise Advanced Imagination, Inc. is a studio built from the ground up in the era of Generative AI to produce films, series, and explore new forms of entertainment for a variety of distribution platforms. Founded in 2024, the company collaborates with Gen AI artists, Hollywood talent, and third-party rights-holders to deliver a diverse slate of innovative storytelling to global audiences. Learn more at www.PromiseStudios.com .

About North Road

The North Road Company is a global, multi-genre studio that produces scripted, documentary, and non-scripted film and TV content across the United States and international markets. North Road comprises market-leading production entities, including Chernin Entertainment, the scripted TV and film business formed in 2010; Kinetic Content; Left/Right; 44 Blue Productions; Words + Pictures, the premium non-fiction business; Two One Five Entertainment, co-founded by Academy Award winner Questlove and Black Thought, of The Roots; Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions; Karga Seven, a leading producer in the content export hub of Turkey; North Road Television, with operations based in both the US and the UK; and an international business devoted to strategic acquisitions and localized programming. North Road is one of the largest independent TV and film content suppliers, with over 80 active productions.

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z) is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic. We invest in seed to venture to growth-stage technology companies, across AI, bio + healthcare, consumer, crypto, enterprise, fintech, games, infrastructure, and companies building toward American dynamism. a16z has $44B in committed capital across multiple funds.

