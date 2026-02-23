Promise Bio Launches Frontier Epiproteomic Innovation Grant, an R&D Access Initiative for Translational Epiproteomic Analysis

The grant will provide selected biotech companies with comprehensive epiproteomic profiling and expert analysis to support critical translational decision-making

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promise Bio, a company pioneering precision medicine solutions using epiproteomics and artificial intelligence, today announced the launch of the Frontier Epiproteomic Innovation Grant, an R&D access initiative designed to support biotech companies advancing novel therapeutics with clear translational potential. This initiative will provide selected participants with deeper biological insights powered by Promise Bio's broad-epiproteomic platform and scientific expertise analysis from existing or newly-generated mass-spectrometry data.

Under the program, selected companies will receive comprehensive epiproteomic profiling of up to 200 samples, including detection of up to 64 post-translational modifications (PTMs), proteoform-specific analysis, quality control, advanced bioinformatics, and expert scientific interpretation. All analysis is performed using standard mass-spectrometry data, with no new wet-lab experimentation required.

"At Promise Bio, we believe developing breakthrough therapies shouldn't be limited by access to advanced technologies," said Dr. Ronel Veksler, Co-founder and CEO of Promise Bio. "The Epiproteomic Innovation Grant is our commitment to empowering innovators with deep PTM and proteoform insights that are typically out of reach, enabling data-driven R&D decisions to increase the probability of success and ultimately accelerating better outcomes for patients."

Many of the most critical drivers of disease biology, therapeutic response, and patient heterogeneity reside in PTMs and proteoforms that are invisible to standard proteomics. The Frontier Epiproteomic Innovation Grant was created to help biotech companies uncover those signals to unlock novel mechanistic insights with direct application to drug development decisions.

The grant is open to clinical-stage biotech companies working in immunology, neurology, or cardio-renal-metabolic diseases. Priority will be given to proposals that pose clearly defined, decision-relevant questions, such as elucidation of mechanisms of action, biomarker discovery, patient stratification strategies, and drug-response prediction.

Promise Bio's computational platform enables broad-scale profiling of up to 64 post-translational modifications from mass-spectrometry data without requiring customized chemical enrichment or additional laboratory procedures. Rooted in foundational research conducted at the Weizmann Institute of Science and featured in Nature Biotechnology in 2023, the proprietary technology allows for large-scale PTM profiling, helping researchers uncover disease mechanisms, tailor therapies, and discover new drug targets.

Applications for the grant are now open with a submission deadline of April 15, 2026. For more information about the Frontier Epiproteomic Innovation Grant and to apply, visit: http://frontier.promise.bio/ or email [email protected]

About Promise Bio

Promise Bio is a pioneering precision medicine company unlocking data-driven treatment guidance and drug R&D decision-making for complex chronic diseases by harnessing the latest advancements in mass-spectrometry-based proteomics, cloud computing, and AI. Built on groundbreaking research from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Promise Bio developed the first cloud-based platform for broad epiproteomics, helping researchers uncover disease mechanisms, tailor therapies, and discover new drug targets. For more information, visit https://www.promise.bio/.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Promise Bio