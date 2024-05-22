Promise Fund Marks 6th Anniversary with Revitalized Brand

Pledges enhanced access to breast and cervical cancer screenings for underserved women

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promise Fund, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to breast and cervical cancer screenings for underserved women, is launching a refreshed brand identity. This strategic initiative amplifies the organization's mission, fosters greater community engagement, and empowers more women to prioritize their health.

With renewed visual identity and messaging, the refreshed brand reflects Promise Fund's commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and innovation in women's healthcare.

left to right: Karen Patti, Promise Fund; Christina Rua and Jorge A. Plasencia, Republica Havas; Monica Yeschek, Eric Brinker, and Nancy Brinker, Promise Fund

"Through this revitalized identity, we aim to inspire hope, instill confidence, and drive meaningful change in the lives of women across South Florida," said Nancy G. Brinker, Founder of Promise Fund, and founder of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Eric Brinker, Promise Fund board member and Ms. Brinker's son, helped lead the rebranding process.

"As the visual symbol of Promise Fund, the knot is emblematic of our founding promise — to provide underserved women with guided access to screenings, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care. Purple speaks to the wisdom, nobility and ambition of Nancy and our donors — leaders and visionaries dedicated to changing our current health equity system. And lavender stands for devotion, femininity, and grace — virtues inspired by the women we help," Mr. Brinker said. "Watching my mom evolve the work she's done and dedicated her entire life to is incredibly personal to me and makes me so proud of the legacy she has created for our family and our community through Promise Fund."

Creative, media, and communications agency Republica Havas created Promise Fund's new visual identity, messaging, and brand story with a contemporized look and feel reflective of the organization's role as a modern brand leading the way in women's health.

"We have long admired Nancy's dedication to supporting the health and well-being of underserved women," said Jorge A. Plasencia, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Miami-based Republica Havas. "Republica Havas is proud to help Promise Fund foster meaningful connections with patients and resonance with key donors and stakeholders."

More brand images are available HERE.

About Promise Fund

Promise Fund's mission is to increase survivorship from breast and cervical cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings as well as early detection, treatment, and beyond. Our model gives women the opportunity to attain healthcare, regardless of who she is, where she lives, or her level of income. That's our promise.

