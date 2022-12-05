PROMISE Technology Charts Course for Surveillance Industry in 2023

CAIRO and DUBAI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology (PROMISE), a global leader in surveillance storage solutions, is showcasing its expertise and robust solutions for the surveillance industry ahead of what promises to be an action-packed new year.

As the global community continues to embrace digitalization, rapid data growth is occurring across industries: from a 2020 baseline, global data is expected to triple by 2025. Yet, as the world economy looks uncertain and companies tighten budgets, PROMISE presents itself as a partner with win-win solutions: highly cost-effective yet cutting-edge storage solutions to manage this data-management challenge.

PROMISE distinguishes itself with its impactful achievements: breakthrough innovations that deliver reliability, simplicity, and affordability. For example, PROMISE's patented SmartBoost proprietary technology is designed for surveillance optimization and supports more cameras than similar solutions on the market, facilitating scalability while boosting reliability and speed.

"Our goal is always to innovate and lead from the front, whether it be in terms of technology or the ability to serve our clients in the global market," said Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer. "As data management becomes extremely important, it is also crucial that our industry stays ahead of the game."

To keep the surveillance industry at the forefront of technological capabilities, PROMISE is also championing AI-ready storage solutions. The newly launched Vess A8000 Series is built with SmartBoost as well as PROMISE RAID, which delivers the seamless data protection required for surveillance applications. The Vess A8000 Series also enables customers to use Intelligent Video Analytics and artificial intelligence in real-time monitoring.

For smooth integration and added affordability, PROMISE solutions offer plug-ins and are verified for use with Video Management Systems (VMS) from partner companies such as Milestone, NetworkOptix, and Digifort, ensuring a comprehensive ecosystem and fuss-free hardware monitoring for customers.

For pre-purchase simulations, PROMISE's Surveillance Planner enables clients to determine what solution best fits their needs and budget. Additionally, PROMISE offers global services and local language support, including customer trainings, in order to provide ease-of-mind and to facilitate rapid project deployment and comprehensive troubleshooting.

To learn more about PROMISE Technology's suite of surveillance solutions, visit https://www.promise.com/Solutions/Surveillance.

