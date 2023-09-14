PROMISE Technology Launches Pegasus R12 at IBC 2023

News provided by

Promise Technology

14 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

New 12-bay RAID storage solution empowers high-performance creative workflows across latest Mac platform and Windows workstations; partnership with AJA Video Systems also on display

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a leading global RAID storage provider of streaming data storage solutions, today announced its latest Pegasus R12 debuting at IBC 2023, bringing the rich media industry a powerful new high-performance Thunderbolt™ 4 storage solution for both Mac and Windows environments — all powered by the proprietary PromiseRAID technology. To further showcase the value it adds to a key industry in its portfolio, the brand will also demo the latest results of its long-term partnership with the professional video solutions company AJA Video Systems.

Continue Reading
Elegant high-performance Pegasus R12, the new storage platform of all digital media creators.
Elegant high-performance Pegasus R12, the new storage platform of all digital media creators.

To learn more about the R12 and PROMISE Technology's leading RAID storage technology, please visit Stand 6.A27 in Hall 6 at IBC 2023 (RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, Sept. 15-18).

"We are thrilled to debut the brand-new Pegasus R12. By combining a compact, streamlined design, unmatched performance, and green technology, this new platform provides creative professionals with an elegant, powerful solution to work at the speed of inspiration," said Alice Chang, US President of PROMISE Technology.

Pegasus R12

Optimized for the latest Mac platform and Windows-based workstations, Pegasus R12 brings video creators the highest capacity of 12-bay desktop RAID storage leveraging Thunderbolt™ 4 — with up to 3,000MB/s data transfer speeds.

The Pegasus line has led the way for each Thunderbolt™ generation, and R12 continues by delivering PROMISE's own NVMeBoost technology for unparalleled performance. Furthermore, its compact 12-drive design belies the vast 240TB of storage from its Toshiba Nearline 20TB HDDs, blending portability and top performance.

The core of R12 is PROMISE's leading-edge proprietary storage technologies — PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies — that enhance performance, security, and stability. Battle-tested across industries by millions of users, PromiseRAID in particular leverages the Predictive Data Migration (PDM) feature to deliver unparalleled reliability — the company's promise — and keep hard-won creative work safe from disk failure while maximizing performance, particularly effective on high-capacity, multi-drive systems. It also serves as the cornerstone for Boost Technologies, which give creative studios and media companies even more storage optimization solutions that enhance performance, security, sustainability, scalability, and stability.

Partnership with AJA

Long a key player in storage technology for the media and entertainment industry, PROMISE is advancing its Rich Media ecosystem and better serving customers through collaborations with brands such as AJA Video Systems. The latest result of this long-term partnership is a specialized setup combining AJA's capture and output solution Io 4K Plus with PROMISE's Pegasus M4 compact desktop storage solution.

Chang added: "Also at IBC, we are celebrating our partnership with AJA to enable seamless video processing via Pegasus M4 and AJA Io 4K Plus. The combined setup ensures that — once video files are converted and stored in Pegasus M4 — the data is secured by PromiseRAID, while four integrated SSDs always guarantee exceptional performance and speeds throughout the video ingesting and editing process."

"Developing technology that helps streamline and accelerate creative workflows as they continue to grow in complexity remains a key focus for AJA, and those efforts extend into our partner collaborations. Our latest work with PROMISE Technology supports this mission, enabling a powerful setup between AJA Thunderbolt solutions and the Pegasus M4 that provides the I/O and storage performance and speed to keep pace with modern workflow demands," said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

For more information, please visit: https://www.promise.com/us

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207189/Pegasus_R12_Front_Top_web.jpg

SOURCE Promise Technology

Also from this source

PROMISE Technology Launches Pegasus R12 at IBC 2023

PROMISE Technology lance Pegasus R12 à l'IBC 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.