Promises Behavioral Health Names John Hart as CFO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Promises Behavioral Health ("Promises"), a growing national provider of comprehensive behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and related services, today announced that John P. Hart has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hart is an accomplished health industry financial executive with extensive experience leading private-equity-backed multi-location healthcare facilities. Mr. Hart will be responsible for Promises' accounting, financial reporting and analysis, financial strategy, treasury management, and related functions.

John P. Hart named Chief Financial Officer of Promises Behavioral Health

Commenting on the CFO appointment, Kirk Kureska, Chief Executive Officer of Promises, stated, "John Hart's financial and strategic expertise will be tremendous assets as we pursue our plans to expand Promises' range of services and realize our growth potential. He is not only a strong financial operations executive, but also has deep expertise in M&A transactions."

Mr. Hart noted, "I am excited by the opportunity to join Promises, a Company with the vision, talent, determination and access to resources to transform the way individuals and their families receive substance abuse and behavioral healthcare services."

BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC and an associated investor group are majority owners of Promises.

Mr. Hart has more than 25 years of experience as a senior financial executive including more than 15 years in the healthcare industry. His previous positions include Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer at National Surgical Healthcare and Senior Vice President of Finance at Surgery Partners as well as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at NovaMed. He has extensive experience in integrating acquisitions, as well as accounting and finance functions. A Certified Public Accountant, Mr. Hart began his career at Ernst & Young and is a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago



About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs, operating 11 fully accredited drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment centers in 6 states. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders, and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, Promises is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit: https://www.promisesbehavioralhealth.com/ .

About BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC ("BlueMountain") is a diversified alternative asset management firm managing approximately $19 billion of assets. BlueMountain's diverse team of professionals in New York and London is supported by the firm's institutionalized and proprietary infrastructure, including specialized operations and risk management technology. For more information about BlueMountain, please visit: www.bluemountaincapital.com

Media Contact

Arthur Palochak

Vice President of Marketing

(562) 521-0608

SOURCE BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC