Promising Preclinical Data Support TPC-026 as a Novel Chronic Therapy for Metabolic Disorders Including Obesity

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRAPHARM, a Copenhagen-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience, psychiatry, and metabolic disorders, today announced promising preclinical data for TPC-026, a novel investigational compound being developed for the chronic treatment and long-term management of multiple metabolic disorders, including obesity.

The preclinical findings support TPC-026 as a differentiated therapeutic candidate, designed to address underlying disease mechanisms, rather than symptoms alone, in line with TETRAPHARM's core philosophy of cause-focused, personalized medicine.

A Complementary Strategy to Current Metabolic Therapies

Current therapies such as GLP-1 and amylin agonists have demonstrated strong efficacy in inducing rapid weight loss during the acute and subacute phases of treatment. TPC-026 is being developed with a distinct and complementary role: to support long-term, chronic use and maintenance once initial metabolic improvements have been achieved.

TPC-026 is not intended to replace acute-phase therapies, but rather to act as a substitute following the acute and subacute phases, enabling sustained metabolic benefits over time.

In the next phase of development, TPC-026 is planned to be evaluated in combination with GLP-1s, amylin agonists, and an additional compound yet to be disclosed, reflecting a rational, staged treatment paradigm.

Designed for Long-Term Outcomes and Patient Well-Being

TPC-026 has been designed with long-term use in mind. Preclinical data indicate a profile that aims to:

Preserve lean body mass

Avoid psychiatric side effects

Maintain overall quality of life

These design principles address some of the most significant limitations associated with existing metabolic treatments, particularly in the context of chronic therapy and long-term adherence.

By prioritizing durability, safety, and patients' well-being, TPC-026 reflects TETRAPHARM's commitment to long-term wins rather than short-term gains.

"TPC-026 represents our belief that metabolic disorders require chronic and mechanism-based solutions," said Martin Rose, CEO at TETRAPHARM. "Our goal is to support patients beyond initial weight loss, helping them maintain metabolic health without sacrificing lean mass, mental well-being, or quality of life."

Next Steps

TETRAPHARM plans to advance TPC-026 into further development based on these encouraging preclinical results, including combination studies with established metabolic agents.

Additional updates on development milestones and strategic partnerships will be communicated in due course.

About TETRAPHARM

TETRAPHARM is a Copenhagen-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies in neuroscience, psychiatry, and metabolic disorders.

The company has a strong emphasis on chronic treatment, targeting underlying disease causes rather than symptoms, and advancing personalized medicine to improve long-term patient outcomes and quality of life.

