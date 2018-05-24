Promius Pharma Dermatology Marketing Team Named 2018 PM360 ELITE 100 Winner

"We're very pleased that PM360 recognized our dermatology marketing team's outstanding work," said Anil Namboodiripad, PhD, Senior Vice President, Proprietary Products and President, Promius Pharma. "This recognition acknowledges the tremendous impact of this dedicated team in our mission to be a driving force fostering better health for all people."

The 2018 PM360 ELITE 100 recognizes outstanding achievement and innovation in health care marketing. Nominations were judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, with winners selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing health care environment.

"The 2018 ELITE 100 include remarkable individuals and marketing teams who have made their mark on this industry and are helping to push it forward with new ideas, outstanding leadership, and incredible work," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "We're proud to call them ELITE, and we expect even more great things from them in the future."

Winners will appear in the May issue of PM360 and will be honored during a reception on July 10, 2018.

About Promius Pharma LLC

Promius Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, one of the largest and most respected pharmaceutical companies in the world. With a robust commercial infrastructure and extensive research and development capabilities through its parent company, Promius Pharma is committed to bringing new products to market that meet patients' needs in dermatology and neurology. For more information, visit www.promiuspharma.com.

Contact information:

Promius Pharma, LLC

107 College Rd E

Princeton, NJ 08540

www.promiuspharma.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganisation , including related integration issues. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

Investor Relations:

Ashish Girotra (USA)

ashishg@drreddys.com

+1 (609) 375-6145

Media Relations:

Lori McCreary (USA)

lmccreary@drreddys.com

+1 (609) 375-2955

Copyright 2018 Promius Pharma, LLC

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promius-pharma-dermatology-marketing-team-named-2018-pm360-elite-100-winner-300653674.html

SOURCE Promius Pharma LLC

Related Links

http://www.promiuspharma.com

