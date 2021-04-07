Promo Direct Breaks Language Barriers by Enabling a Spanish Language Tool in their Website

HENDERSON, Nev., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA's leading promotional product company, Promo Direct, has enabled the Spanish language for their website. Now all website visitors who are comfortable browsing the website in Spanish can do so with the click of a button.

The addition of Spanish marks the first use of a new language since the website was launched more than 25 years ago. This move marks a pivot towards the growing Spanish-speaking user base in the United States.

Promo Direct

Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct, said, "With our forward-looking approach, we aim to recognize the importance of providing information to Spanish-speaking consumers in the U.S. We want to bridge the language gap by providing information and explanations of each one of our product's in Spanish. By offering a diverse browsing experience, we want to help our Spanish-speaking visitors and businesses to understand that they can trust our products and our organization."



He further added, "We have also added a dedicated phone number on our website for all of our Spanish-speaking visitors. Our team is committed to meet the needs of our Spanish-speaking customers and provide top-notch customer service support. Our employees will be available to help callers gain information on our products, place orders, assist with personalization, billing, and delivery."

To change the language setting, visitors simply need to click on the 'Navegar en Español' button in the top left corner of the website. The Spanish language will then be the default language for the shopping and browsing experience.

About Promo Direct:

Promo Direct was founded by Dave Sarro in 1991, with a primary goal of assisting businesses to improve brand awareness and boost sales with the help of promotional products. The company Aims to provide its customer base with a premium shopping experience, accompanied by smart Marketing solutions. Over the years, Promo Direct has won multiple awards. The most popular one being the Gold Award for the '#1 Rated Promotional Products Store' by TopTenReviews.

Contact:

Susan Smith

800-748-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Promo Direct