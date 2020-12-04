Promo Direct Installs Web Accessibility Tool to Offer a Better Experience for All

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's leading promotional products company, Promo Direct, is offering a practical approach to accessibility by having installed a state-of-the-art web accessibility tool. It is a forward-looking solution to provide visitors complete control to customize their website experience.

Promo Direct

Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct, said, "We believe that the internet should be available and accessible to everyone. We at Promo Direct are committed to delivering a website that is accessible to a wide range of audiences, regardless of their ability and circumstance. In a bid to fulfill this, we will adhere to the World Wide Web Consortium's (W3C) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 (WCAG 2.1) at the AA level."

He further added, "Our website makes use of cutting-edge technologies that will make it accessible to anyone at any given time. People can conveniently access the Promo Direct website to gain smart marketing insights, view promo products, access the latest publications, and read business-related news. With our efforts, we hope to build a future where nobody is left behind."

How to Access the Web Accessibility Toolbar?

To open the accessibility toolbar, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the Accessibility & Language button.

After you click the button, a toolbar will appear on the header region for each page of the website.

The toolbar displays a wide range of options such as screen reader, reading support tools, website styling, and real-time translation.

Salient Features of the Toolbar:

Have the text on the website read aloud (including PDFs)

Change the font sizes and colors

Download the text as an MP3 file to play it at a suitable time

Customize the background color

Translate text into more than 100 different languages

Access a fully integrated dictionary and thesaurus

Keeping the visitor's website journey in mind, this unique range of features is aimed to not only make the website accessible but also useable.

About Promo Direct:

Promo Direct was founded in 1991 by Dave Sarro with the main goal of assisting organizations by improving brand visibility through promotional products and apparel. The company has always strived to provide a premium shopping experience, accompanied by smart marketing solutions. Promo Direct has won numerous national awards over the years and is considered a leader within the promotional products industry.

Contact:

Susan Smith

800-748-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Promo Direct