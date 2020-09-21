Promo Direct Unveils One-of-a-Kind Custom Fulfillment Service

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promo Direct, USA's leading promotional product company, launched its Custom Fulfillment Service today. It is a forward-looking solution to help organizations package and ship promo items directly to their customers and employees that are working remotely. Promo Direct is the culmination of decades spent in assisting businesses to grow with promotional products and smart marketing ideas. The company now offers this comprehensive service to help businesses reconnect with their customers and reinvigorate employee appreciation programs.

"Our Fulfillment Service is the aggregation of best shipping practices that are aimed towards improving business efficiency. Since 2020 has been a challenging year, we want to assist organizations by putting our expertise to work and handling the demanding aspects of shipping promo products," said Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct. "This way, our clients can focus on the core aspects of their, knowing the organizing, packing, and shipping have been handled."

The Fulfillment Service is ideally suited for:

Thanking employees

Businesses sending out gifts for holidays

"Thank You's" for new customers

Special events

Reconnecting with customers

Seasonal promotions

Businesses taking advantage of this labor-saving service can rely on Promo Direct's warehouse as a command center for prepping and shipping needs. Clients also have the freedom to add package inserts and schedule shipments based on their convenience. What's more, Promo Direct's Fulfillment Service can also cater to special requirements, irrespective of the size and scale of the project. The packaged items are personalized by their direct mailing facility and will be delivered to the recipients in a cost-efficient and timely manner.

About Promo Direct:

Founded by Dave Sarro in 1991, Promo Direct's primary goal is to assist businesses in boosting sales and improve brand visibility through promotional items. The company strives to provide its customers with smart business solutions and a premium shopping experience. Promo Direct has also won several awards and has been rated as the #1 Promotional Product Store by TopTenReviews.com.

