Promo Social Set to Relaunch a New Outdoor Cinema Series This Holiday Season EAT.SEE.AZ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promo Social, a leader in brand activation specializing in experiential services and sponsorship solutions, is hosting EAT.SEE.AZ , an outdoor cinema experience in Scottsdale featuring crowd favorite flicks!

The cinema series will take place at the West World of Scottsdale Polo Lawn. Each night will feature music, Arizona's top food trucks and pop-up bars for filmgoers to grab tasty bites and drinks to enjoy while cozying up under the night sky for a movie!

The series will include sponsored activations from VIZZY Hard Seltzer, Sapporo PURE, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, and Corralejo Tequila.

EAT.SEE.AZ is Scottsdale's most anticipated event and is perfect for a holiday season night out! Pre-order Tickets for each show now starting at $12 per person, children ages 5-12 are $6. Day of Tickets are $15 per person —doors open at 6 PM for the public, and all movies premiere at 7:30 PM.

See below for the full film lineup.

December 3rd: A STAR IS BORN

December 4th: CRUELLA

December 18th: ELF

For more information about the series, attendees can visit the EAT.SEE.AZ. website here or buy tickets now at Eventbrite .

Please note: Dec 3rd film is R-rated. An R-rated film is unsuitable for children. In this case, content is not suitable for minors. Those under 17 must be accompanied by an adult (at least 18 years old).

