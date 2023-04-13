Promo video of Fuzhou, a city with over 7,000 years of history and culture released

FUZHOU, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the promo video of Fuzhou city, Fujian province, titled "What You Did Not Know about Fuzhou -- Ancient Buildings", was released through overseas social media accounts including "Oriental.Paris", "Discover Fujian" and "Discover Fuzhou", providing a guided tour around Fuzhou -- a city with a time-honored history and culture of over 7,000 years as well as a history as a well-built city of more than 2,200 years, telling the living stories behind silent ancient buildings to global netizens.

"Gucuo", is the special name for ancient residence and ancient architecture in Fujian local dialect, which generally means "ancient buildings". The video focuses on the precious heritage of ancestral wisdom and art. The ancient buildings such as Qi Jiguang Temple, Mawei Martyr Temple, and Lin Zexu Memorial Hall carry the historical memories of trials and tribulations that stir people's hearts. The Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, Shangxiahang Historical and Cultural District and Yantai Mountain integrate the classics and fashion, showing new vitality and brilliance, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

To protect ancient buildings and cultural relics means to preserve history, the cultural lineage and the intangible fine traditions of a famous historical and cultural city. Since the 1990s, Fuzhou has always attached great importance to the protection of historical and cultural heritage, introduced specific policies, established long-term mechanisms, trained talented people, and focused on the protection and restoration of famous towns, blocks, areas with distinctive features and cultural relics. It has renovated more than 200 key cultural relics projects, and more than 1,300 ancient and historical buildings, created 17 featured historical and cultural blocks, writing a splendid chapter of Fuzhou in cultural heritage protection in the New Era.

