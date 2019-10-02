Promo.com First Video Platform to Offer Direct Video Publishing to Instagram

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Promo.com, the world's largest video creation platform, is now the first video platform to let users seamlessly publish videos directly to Instagram business profiles at a click of a button. With more than 1.2 million users, Promo.com launched the capability to help users leverage Instagram videos to grow their online reach and businesses.

This new offering is now live for all Promo.com users and will allow them to leverage Promo.com's role as a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner.

The new Instagram integration helps Promo.com users publish their videos directly to Instagram and add to the existing publishing integrations that include Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Since the integration launched, Instagram is the number two most ranked social channel for video publishing by Promo.com users, right after Facebook. In third place is YouTube and fourth is Twitter.

Instagram is one of the most popular and fastest-growing social media networks. Being the most visual of all social networks, it has more than 2 million monthly advertisers and 25 million business profiles. Videos published in the newsfeed, stories and high converting ad campaigns have been among the most powerful and effective medium in connecting individuals with brands and businesses online.

Promo.com's video platform is being used by businesses and agencies around the world to easily create marketing videos for every single digital channel. The easy-to-use platform constantly evolves to meet the ever-growing video needs in a rapidly changing video-focused world.

"Promo.com's mission is to enable every business to promote anything with the best videos possible, anywhere and anytime," says Tom More, Promo.com CEO. "Our team is obsessed with helping our users create the best marketing videos and promote their business in the easiest and fastest way. Adding various publishing options that eliminate the need to download and upload videos to social channels, not only saves our users time but also provides them with performance and optimization insights. Our end goal is to help our users get better results with videos."

About Promo.com

Promo.com is the #1 video creation platform for businesses and agencies. Promo.com helps businesses of all sizes to leverage great visual content to promote anything they want online in smart, effective ways.

Promo.com offers access to over 15 million premium video clips and images, ready-made templates, pre-edited licensed music, and a user-friendly editor.

Promo.com is an official Facebook & Instagram Marketing Partner, and a YouTube Creative Partner. Promo.com is a privately held company with offices in Tel Aviv, NYC, and Warsaw.

For more information, visit Promo.com.

