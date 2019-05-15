ProModel Announces Successful Implementation of FutureFlow Rx™ at Seattle Children's - A New Predictive Patient Flow Technology

SEATTLE, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ProModel Corporation announced the successful implementation of a new predictive patient flow technology called FutureFlow Rx™ at Seattle Children's (SC).

Members of the Enterprise Analytics Community at Seattle Children's will be presenting their use case at the Advanced Analytics for Children's Hospitals Conference on June 5-6 at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. Seattle Children's is a co-sponsor of this new analytics conference.

Seattle Children's, like many other hospitals, faces challenges associated with capacity pressures and inpatient access. Demand for inpatient space often outstrips capacity, whether for physical or staffed beds.

SC leadership has established policy that scheduled elective surgeries must not be canceled due to capacity. Therefore, proactively managing inpatient capacity and staffing takes on even greater urgency in that context. In order to address this issue, they deployed a predictive-analytics solution for census estimation known as FutureFlow Rx™.

Seattle Children's Quotes

"By providing accurate projections of staffing needs, FutureFlow Rx informs daily challenges faced by every hospital with timely and detailed information."

Susan Geiduschek, RN , DNP, Sr. Dir, Assoc. Chief Nurse, Seattle Children's

"Integrating FutureFlow Rx into our Inpatient Access and Flow workstreams has really supported a smooth, functional, and most importantly effective process for proactively managing census during an especially challenging flu season. Diversions are down, and so is the general level of anxiety around decision-making. Fewer ad hoc huddles, more standard work with established guiderails and actions."

Ruth McDonald , MD, Assoc. Chief Medical Officer, Seattle Children's

Right Patient, Right Bed, Right Time

The functional goal of every hospital is to place the right patient in the right bed at the right time. Being the region's only tertiary-care pediatric facility, it is paramount that SC maintain capacity to serve those children that cannot receive care elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

Thus, they must carefully maintain capacity and ensure as few diversions as possible. Combining the FutureFlow Rx™ prediction with an application designed by SC Enterprise Analytics staff, they can accurately estimate their ability to manage daily and predicted census, allowing them to proactively make operational decisions that address challenges with foresight.

For additional information: ProModel Marketing 610-628-6842; healthcaresolutions@promodel.com

SOURCE ProModel Corp

Related Links

https://www.promodel.com

