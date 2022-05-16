Promontory Therapeutics Appoints Johan Baeck, MD, as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Experienced physician with in-depth expertise in clinical development and immuno-oncology

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing small molecule immunotherapies in oncology, today announced the appointment of Johan Baeck, MD, as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Baeck joins Promontory Therapeutics from Jounce Therapeutics where he served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

Joseph F. O'Donnell, MD, who previously served as Chief Medical Officer, will remain with Promontory Therapeutics and assume the role of Senior Medical Director focusing on patient eligibility, enrollment and clinical case management.

"We are especially pleased to welcome Dr. Baeck to the Promontory team. His extensive clinical development and medical affairs experience with both large pharmaceutical and smaller biotech companies complements our growth strategy," said Promontory President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Fallon. "In addition, Dr. Baeck's strong background in immuno-oncology fits well with our focus on small molecule immunotherapy as we advance our lead agent, PT-112, in clinical trials for treating multiple cancer types, including prostate and lung cancers, and the rare disease of thymoma."

"I am excited to be part of a great group of dedicated, smart and driven people at Promontory," said Dr. Baeck. "The company is operating within the heart of the immuno-oncology field and new approaches will favor modalities with novel I-O mechanisms and single agent anti-cancer activity such as Promontory's immunogenic cell death inducer, PT-112. The company is poised to make a major impact in the field."

Dr. Baeck completed his Medical Degree in Leuven, Belgium and was a practicing physician in Belgium before transitioning to the pharmaceutical industry. After many years with Abbott Laboratories and Novartis in key commercial, clinical development and medical affairs roles, as well as with smaller biotechs, he joined Immunocore as VP and Global Head of Medical Affairs and later Jounce Therapeutics. He has published in the immuno-oncology field and frequently speaks on recent I-O developments at key medical meetings.

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on small molecule immunotherapy. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is the first small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to pattern recognition receptors on dendritic cells and promote the adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle, and three Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company also sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pﬁzer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the NCI utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors where PT-112 has received Orphan Drug designation.

To learn more about Promontory Therapeutics, visit the company's website here.

CONTACTS:

Promontory Therapeutics

Taylor B. Young

Senior Director, Strategic Development

Tel: +1 646 380 2441

Email: [email protected]

ICR Westwicke

Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Tel: +1 646 277 1282

Email: [email protected]

Media:

Mark Corbae

Tel: +1 203 682 8288

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Promontory Therapeutics Inc.