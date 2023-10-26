Promontory Therapeutics to Present Data on PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 38th Annual Meeting

Data demonstrate the molecular mechanism underlying PT-112-induced immunogenic cell death in cancer cells

PT-112 is a novel immunogenic small molecule that inhibits ribosomal biogenesis and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotech company advancing immunogenic small molecule approaches in oncology, will present a poster demonstrating the molecular mechanism of its lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting. SITC is taking place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego.

PT-112 is the subject of ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and thymic epithelial tumors, and a completed Phase 2a trial in non-small cell lung cancer.

Poster Session Details

Title: Molecular mechanisms of immunogenic cell death driven by PT-112

Abstract Number: 1106

Primary Category: Immune-Stimulants and Immune Modulators

Session Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 8:30 pm PT

Session Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage drug development company focused on small molecule immunotherapy in cancer. The company's lead therapeutic candidate PT-112 has demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle across three Phase 1 studies. PT-112 is the subject of ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer in the United States and France, thymic epithelial tumors (TETs), and a completed Phase 2a trial in non-small cell lung cancer. The Phase 2 trial for PT-112 in TETs, a rare disease with no FDA approved drug, for which PT-112 has received FDA Orphan Drug designation, is underway with the National Cancer Institute. As part of its recent research and development expansion into France, Promontory was selected as the first international company member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster, Europe's emerging biotech hub for oncology.

