Promontory Therapeutics to Present Data on PT-112 Mechanism of Action at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 38th Annual Meeting

News provided by

Promontory Therapeutics Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Data demonstrate the molecular mechanism underlying PT-112-induced immunogenic cell death in cancer cells

PT-112 is a novel immunogenic small molecule that inhibits ribosomal biogenesis and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotech company advancing immunogenic small molecule approaches in oncology, will present a poster demonstrating the molecular mechanism of its lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting. SITC is taking place November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego.

PT-112 is the subject of ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and thymic epithelial tumors, and a completed Phase 2a trial in non-small cell lung cancer.

Poster Session Details 
Title: Molecular mechanisms of immunogenic cell death driven by PT-112
Abstract Number: 1106
Primary Category: Immune-Stimulants and Immune Modulators  
Session Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, 9:00 am8:30 pm PT
Session Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center 

For more information about Promontory Therapeutics and PT-112, visit www.PromontoryTx.com.

About Promontory Therapeutics
Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage drug development company focused on small molecule immunotherapy in cancer. The company's lead therapeutic candidate PT-112 has demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle across three Phase 1 studies. PT-112 is the subject of ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer in the United States and France, thymic epithelial tumors (TETs), and a completed Phase 2a trial in non-small cell lung cancer. The Phase 2 trial for PT-112 in TETs, a rare disease with no FDA approved drug, for which PT-112 has received FDA Orphan Drug designation, is underway with the National Cancer Institute. As part of its recent research and development expansion into France, Promontory was selected as the first international company member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster, Europe's emerging biotech hub for oncology.

To learn more about Promontory Therapeutics, visit the company's website here.

CONTACTS:

Promontory Therapeutics:
Brooke Raphael, MS
VP, Strategy & Operations
Tel: +1 (646) 974-6453
Email: [email protected]

Investors: 
Stan Musial
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 (646) 222-6932
Email: [email protected]

Media: 
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
Tel: +1 (203) 939-2225
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Promontory Therapeutics Inc.

Also from this source

Promontory Therapeutics Presents Data on the Molecular Effects of PT-112 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Presents Data on the Molecular Effects of PT-112 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotech company advancing immunogenic small molecule approaches in oncology, today presented data on...
Promontory Therapeutics Announces Early Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data From the National Cancer Institute, Demonstrating PT-112's Immune Activation in Thymic Epithelial Tumors

Promontory Therapeutics Announces Early Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data From the National Cancer Institute, Demonstrating PT-112's Immune Activation in Thymic Epithelial Tumors

The National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, under formal collaboration with Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.