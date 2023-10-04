Promontory Therapeutics to Present Molecular Effects of PT-112 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

News provided by

Promontory Therapeutics Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Researchers examined PT-112's mechanism of action, which selectively causes immunogenic cancer cell death through ribosomal biogenesis inhibition and cancer organelle stress

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing immunogenic small molecule approaches in oncology, will present a poster on lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112, and its early molecular effects culminate in immunogenic cancer cell death (ICD), at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) – National Cancer Institute (NCI) – European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The AACR-NCI-EORTC "ENA Triple Conference" will be held from October 11-15, 2023 in Boston.

The poster will detail PT-112's ability to cause ribosomal biogenesis inhibition and organelle stress in cancer cells. PT-112 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and thymic epithelial tumors (TETs).

Poster Session Details
Title: PT-112, a novel immunogenic cell death inducer, causes ribosomal biogenesis inhibition and organelle stress in cancer cells
Poster number: C128
Session: Poster Session C
Session date + time: Saturday, October 14, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET
Session location: Hynes Convention Center, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

For more information about Promontory Therapeutics and PT-112, visit www.PromontoryTx.com.

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage drug development company focused on small molecule immunotherapy in cancer. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies of lead molecule PT-112 have demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability proﬁle. The Company's lead Phase 2 study in late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients is underway in the United States and France. The company applies a borderless collaboration model for research and development work, which has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia. As part of its recent expansion into France, Promontory was selected as the first international company member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster, Europe's emerging biotech hub for oncology. The company also has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors (TETs), a rare disease with no FDA approved drug, for which PT-112 has received FDA Orphan Drug designation.

CONTACTS:

Promontory Therapeutics
Brooke Raphael, MS
VP, Strategy & Operations
Tel: +1 (646) 974-6453
Email: [email protected]

Investors: 
Stan Musial
Tel: +1 (646) 222-6932
Email: [email protected]

ICR Westwicke

Media: 
Alexis Feinberg
Tel: +1 (203) 939-2225
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Promontory Therapeutics Inc.

Also from this source

Promontory Therapeutics Selected as the First International Biotech Company Member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster

Promontory Therapeutics Expands Phase 2 Trial of PT-112 in Metastatic Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer to France

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.