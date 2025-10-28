PromoRepublic Launches the First-in-Category Mobile AI Assistant for Local Marketing

Empowering marketers and franchisees with a superhuman advantage for on-brand local marketing on-the-go.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoRepublic, an AI-powered platform for multi-location and franchise marketing, today announced the launch of the first mobile AI Assistant for local marketing.

Embedded within the PromoRepublic platform, the AI Assistant is a conversational tool inside PromoRepublic's web and mobile apps.

PromoRepublic launches the first mobile AI Assistant for local marketing, empowering franchisees and marketers to act faster and stay on-brand.

It uses brand data, performance insights, and proven best practices to guide, suggest, and automate local marketing execution across social, listings, and reviews. It helps users create posts in seconds, respond to reviews, and analyze performance, empowering every marketer and franchisee to act faster and stay on-brand.

A New Era for Local Marketing

Franchise and multi-location brands have long struggled to maintain brand consistency while executing authentic local campaigns. Most AI solutions have been built for corporate teams, focused on reporting and analytics. These tools lack the context, governance, and accessibility that local employees and franchisees need to take action in real time.

The PromoRepublic AI Assistant changes that by providing an easy-to-use, always-available marketing coach that lives inside existing marketing workflows. It delivers context-aware, brand-safe intelligence to every user, adapting to their role, permissions, and location. The AI Assistant combines brand guardrails, performance data, and local insights to enable faster, compliant, and measurable execution across networks.

Unlike other platforms centered on HQ automation, PromoRepublic brings a mobile-first, conversational experience that helps franchisees and marketers take action anytime, anywhere.

Proven Impact Across Networks

Franchisees gain a reliable AI coach in their pocket — guiding, supporting, and improving performance without external services or added cost.

Headquarters gain visibility and confidence knowing every location executes consistently and compliantly, backed by data.

Early adopters report up to 80% franchisee activation and 30–50% automation of repetitive marketing tasks, keeping every location visible, responsive, and on-brand while significantly reducing manual effort.

Learn more https://promorepublic.com/en/ai-assistant/.

About PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic is an AI-powered platform for multi-location and franchise brands. Trusted by over 110 enterprise and franchise networks — including Empower Brands, Threshold Brands, Metcash/IGA Supermarkets, and Expedia Cruises — PromoRepublic helps distributed brands orchestrate and measure local marketing performance.

The platform unifies social, listings, reviews, and analytics into a single connected system — delivering visibility, governance, and automation through data, and driving activation through its mobile-first AI Assistant.

Media Contact:

Max Pecherskiy

CEO

PromoRepublic

+358 417 216 715

[email protected]

Promorepublic.com

SOURCE PromoRepublic