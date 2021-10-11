PromoRepublic's Social Selling App Won the Gold at MUSE Creative Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoRepublic, the leading social media marketing platform for global brands with distributed workforces, is a Gold Winner of MUSE Creative Awards in the Mobile App category.

Core Mission

Our app was honored by an international jury of creative directors, strategists, and innovators for its convenient and sleek UX design. This recognition is weighty for the entire R&D team as this app interface reflects our company's mission to empower brands on social.

PromoRepublic's selling app won the Gold at MUSE Creative Awards PromoRepublic developed a robust yet easy-to-use technology to arm their distributed workforces

Design is one of the top reasons people decide whether to use an app or not. A clear and friendly layout draws users and retains them in the long run, boosting their corporate brands' online promotion. The growing number of our app's active users is the reason for direct selling brands' growth on social.

The Research

Before starting the design process, our experts studied the field's challenges and potential users' day-to-day needs.

It turns out, being effective on social media isn't an easy task, especially for older demographics. More than half of direct sellers are aged 45+, with baby boomers making up 25% of them. We created this app to fit all levels of their tech-savviness, keeping in mind the specific goal of selling products. Users can automate posting while staying on-brand for greater credibility and trust on social media. Our app is the one-stop source for all branded content, company news, training, and results.



Market Background

The steady rise of social media is giving us wings. As more than half of the world's population is on social media in 2021, brands with distributed workforces have been among the first to go along with the new marketing rules and strategies.

We developed a robust yet easy-to-use technology to arm their distributed workforces. This innovation can help companies reach even larger audiences while their representatives become skilled in social media marketing and build meaningful connections with their customers online.

"Deep industry knowledge and market research gave our product team an understanding of what matters first to our target demographics. So our purpose was to provide a seamless and consistent brand experience for experienced distributors moving online with the latest buyer trends and direct sales newcomers. I'm happy that our concept got its recognition," said Anastasia Shkoldina, Lead Product Designer of PromoRepublic R&D team.

About MUSE Creative Awards

MUSE Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who inspire others to greater heights. With their concepts, ideas, or designs, these creatives light a fire in others to strive further, thus becoming a muse.

Contact:

Max Pecherskyi

+1 415-837-8332

[email protected]

SOURCE PromoRepublic