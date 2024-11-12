ProMortgage Announces New Headquarters in Downtown San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMortgage, a leading California mortgage brokerage, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new location in the heart of downtown San Rafael. This strategic move signifies a new chapter for the company and reinforces its dedication to serving the local community.

The decision to move to a larger, more central office space was driven by ProMortgage's impressive growth and commitment to providing its employees with an exceptional work environment. The new headquarters, situated on the corner of 4th Street & Irwin Street, provides enhanced visibility and accessibility for clients and partners.

"Our new headquarters is a symbol of our commitment to long-term growth and success. We're investing in our future and in the future of San Rafael. We're excited to be a part of this community and to continue serving our clients with the highest level of service and expertise." - David Rubinstein, Owner, CEO and Broker of Record at ProMortgage.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter in ProMortgage's journey," said Edward Rubinstein, CFO and Founder of ProMortgage. "Our new headquarters will allow us to better serve our clients while providing our employees with an inspiring and collaborative workspace."

ProMortgage invites clients, partners, and members of the community to visit the new headquarters and experience the company's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and community engagement firsthand. For more information about ProMortgage and its services, please visit promortgage.com or reach out directly to David Rubinstein at [email protected].

About ProMortgage and our Mission: We Work For You, Not The Banks! Our sole mission is to support our customers as they pursue their real estate goals. Whether your goal is a dream home, a vacation getaway or investment real estate, our specialists put you first and deliver personalized service and mortgage solutions to achieve your goals.

SOURCE ProMortgage