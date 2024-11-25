ProMortgage Appoints David Rubinstein as New Chief Executive Officer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMortgage, a leading California mortgage company, announces significant leadership transitions, marking a new chapter in the company's journey. Brenda Cantu, one of the company's founders, stepped down as CEO on June 1st, 2024, after an impactful 26-year tenure.

Brenda's leadership has been instrumental in shaping ProMortgage into the thriving business it is today. Her dedication and expertise have left an enduring mark on the company's culture and success. As she embarks on a new chapter, ProMortgage expresses its deepest gratitude for her invaluable contributions and wishes her the very best.

Stepping into the role of CEO is David Rubinstein, Managing Broker. Elected on May 31st, 2024, David brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking vision to his new position.

David is eager to guide ProMortgage into a future defined by continued growth and success. His plans include attracting top-tier talent within the industry, elevating brand visibility, and nurturing strong relationships within the community and with small businesses.

"I am honored to take on this new role as CEO," said David Rubinstein. "I am confident that with the help of our talented team, we will continue to build on ProMortgage's success and grow our business even further."

Further strengthening the leadership team, Brian Goulding, a Mortgage Advisor who has been with ProMortgage since early 2020, has taken on the role of Operations Manager in September 2024. This strategic move underscores ProMortgage's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining processes.

Brian will work closely with David to optimize the company's operations, allowing for a greater focus on strategic growth initiatives. This collaborative approach to leadership ensures a seamless transition and reinforces ProMortgage's commitment to providing exceptional service.

In a testament to her outstanding contributions to the mortgage industry, Brenda Cantu was honored with the prestigious California Association of Mortgage Professionals, Mortgage Professional of the Year Award. This recognition is a fitting tribute to her dedication, expertise, and the significant impact she has had on the industry.

ProMortgage is confident that its new leadership structure, under the guidance of David and Brian, will usher in an era of continued success. The company remains dedicated to its core values of integrity and transparency, ensuring a smooth and positive experience for every client.

For more information about ProMortgage and its services, please visit promortgage.com or reach out to David Rubinstein at [email protected] or Brian Goulding at [email protected] .

About ProMortgage and our Mission:We Work For You, Not The Banks!Our sole mission is to support our customers as they pursue their real estate goals. Whether your goal is a dream home, a vacation getaway or investment real estate, our specialists put you first and deliver personalized service and mortgage solutions to achieve your goals.

