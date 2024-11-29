ProMortgage Welcomes 4 Seasoned Mortgage Professionals

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMortgage, a leading California mortgage broker, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its team with the addition of four seasoned mortgage professionals: Jacob Driscoll, Nick Rosen, Amy Lin, and Matt Wakefield. This strategic move underscores ProMortgage's commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to its clients, particularly in today's challenging economic landscape.

ProMortgage recognizes that attracting top talent is crucial for sustained success. These new additions bring decades of combined experience and a robust network of real estate professionals, further solidifying ProMortgage's position as a trusted advisor for homebuyers and homeowners alike.

"We are confident that these new team members will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to ProMortgage. They are committed to delivering exceptional service," said David Rubinstein, CEO and Managing Broker, "and will play a key role in driving our future success."

Jacob Driscoll joins ProMortgage with an impressive background spanning nearly two decades in the mortgage industry. His previous roles as a top producer at prominent institutions such as Wells Fargo and CMG Financial have equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of mortgage lending practices and a proven track record of client satisfaction.

Nick Rosen brings a wealth of experience as a wholesale mortgage originator since 1995. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-own and operate a successful wholesale mortgage company from 2000 to 2014, while also excelling as a full-time originator.

Matt Wakefield, formerly with Wells Fargo, Homebridge Financial Services, and CMG Financial, adds over 15 years of specialized mortgage expertise to the team. His diverse background also encompasses investments and insurance, making him a well-rounded asset to ProMortgage and its clients.

Amy Lin brings a unique perspective to the team, having transitioned from a successful career in corporate tech in Tokyo to the vibrant world of Silicon Valley real estate. Her experience spans various facets of the real estate industry, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

ProMortgage is thrilled to welcome talented team members who will play a key role in the company's ongoing growth and success. The company is actively seeking experienced mortgage originators to join its team. If you are interested in becoming part of the ProMortgage family, please contact David Rubinstein at [email protected] .

About ProMortgage and our Mission: We Work For You, Not The Banks! Our sole mission is to support our customers as they pursue their real estate goals. Whether your goal is a dream home, a vacation getaway or investment real estate, our specialists put you first and deliver personalized service and mortgage solutions to achieve your goals.

