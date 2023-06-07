Promosome LLC Sues Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech for COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Infringement

News provided by

Promosome LLC

07 Jun, 2023, 09:07 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promosome LLC, represented by Susman Godfrey, has filed major patent infringement actions against pharmaceutical behemoths Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech.  The suits allege that the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines produced by these companies violate patented technology owned by Promosome.  While these pharma giants are embroiled in their own legal battle over more than $100 billion in collective vaccine revenue, the suits filed Tuesday allege that a small biotech company helped pioneer the transformative technology used in the defendants' mRNA vaccines over a decade before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
Translation within Protein Synthesis
Translation within Protein Synthesis

The patented technology at issue was developed by Nobel laureate Gerald Edelman, Vincent Mauro, Stephen Chappell, and Wei Zhou at The Scripps Research Institute. By 2009, the scientists' deep understanding of protein synthesis led to the discovery of a novel method of modifying mRNA to increase protein expression. This method, the suits allege, makes mRNA vaccines safer and significantly more effective. It is protected by U.S. Patent No. 8,853,179 (the "179 patent"), entitled "Reengineering mRNA Primary Structure for Enhanced Protein Production."

The first lawsuit, against Moderna, describes how, under a 2013 Confidential Disclosure Agreement, Promosome taught its method to Moderna's highest levels of leadership, including CEO Stéphane Bancel and President Stephen Hoge. While Moderna did not license the '179 Patent, mRNA sequence reverse engineering shows that Moderna took the patented technology for its vaccine, Spikevax®. Spikevax® has generated more than $35 billion in revenue. Read the complaint.

The second lawsuit, against Pfizer and BioNTech, alleges that Pfizer and BioNTech's joint COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty® willfully infringes the '179 Patent. In 2015, Promosome shared its technology with BioNTech scientist, Dr. Katalin Karikó, but neither BioNTech nor Pfizer pursued a license for Comirnaty®, which has generated revenues exceeding $75 billion. Read the complaint

"Our client's cutting-edge technology has helped spare hundreds of millions of people from the harmful effects of COVID-19," said Susman Godfrey partner Bill Carmody, lead lawyer on the matter. "Unfortunately, these big pharma companies have failed to give Promosome what it deserves."

Working with Bill Carmody are his Susman Godfrey partners, Joe Grinstein, and Shawn Blackburn.

The cases, filed in the Southern District of California, are Promosome LLC v. Moderna, Inc. et al. ('23CV1047 JES DDL) and Promosome LLC v. Pfizer Inc. et al. ('23CV1048 CAB BLM).

Contact:
Christianne Klein
[email protected]

SOURCE Promosome LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.