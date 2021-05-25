PromoSuite Announces End-to-End Integration with WideOrbit's Radio Solutions

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoSuite announced today the creation of an end-to-end integration between WideOrbit's WO Traffic and WO Automation for Radio applications and the PromoSuite Production radio workflow platform. This solution will provide many benefits to radio stations using PromoSuite Production, including speeding up the order entry process, streamlining cart number assignments, eliminating duplication, and reducing overhead associated with dubbing audio files into WO Automation for Radio.

"This integration will enhance the experience for our radio customers," said William 'Dub' Irvin, WideOrbit's VP of WO Automation for Radio. "We're constantly looking for ways to help our clients eliminate errors, reduce repetitive manual tasks, and increase efficiency. The best part is that these improvements positively impact several departments, including sales, production, and programming."

The new integration has three connection points between WO Traffic, WO Automation for Radio, and PromoSuite Production. First, when an AE enters an order for a client and needs a spot produced, the client information is automatically and seamlessly populated into PromoSuite Production, eliminating duplicate effort in communication. Information only needs to be entered once. Second, cart number assignments are immediately synced between the two systems. Third, audio files are directly dubbed into WO Automation for Radio.

PromoSuite's Vice President of Product Design & Development, Rey Mena, commented on the announcement, "Our main priority is and always has been to improve efficiencies for our clients. When you're able to eliminate unnecessary or tedious processes, you increase productivity and revenue. Regardless of the department, we are continuously looking, building, and creating upgrades and enhancements at the station, market, and company level. This integration showcases the advancements and opportunities we're delighted to make available to our partners."

For more integration information visit: https://promosuite.com/integrations/wideorbit

About PromoSuite

PromoSuite has been the Radio industry's leader in promotions management software since 1992. PromoSuite®Production, the first product launched on the all-new PromoSuite®Plus platform, is the most advanced production workflow application on the market, optimizing the way sales and creative teams collaborate to create recorded spots. PromoSuite's flagship promotions management system, PromoSuite®Next, is currently used by over 2500 radio stations across North America to improve efficiency and communication for their promotions, programming, sales, and creative teams. PromoSuite®Mail enables Promotions, Digital and News teams to send content-rich, eye-catching emails with speed, accuracy, and increased engagement. Completely redesigned, PromoSuite®Mail does utilize our proprietary ListenerEmail® delivery technology that has been trusted by the radio industry since 1999.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. Doing more business in today's media landscape means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That's why so many industry leaders – including UrbanONE, Midwest Communications, Spanish Broadcasting, Rogers, and Audacy – have partnered with us since 1999.WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising transactions annually. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more .

Contact:

Randi P'Pool

[email protected]

801-897-9805

SOURCE WideOrbit