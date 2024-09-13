Promote Mutual Learning among Civilizations through the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week, a Two-way Bridge Connecting Guizhou and Young People from ASEAN Countries

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Discover Guizhou: ASEAN countries are closely connected and enjoy cultural proximity. A grand friendship meeting came as scheduled in Guizhou in late August.

More than 30 outstanding youth representatives from 17 countries and regions delved into Guiyang, Anshun, and Qiandongnan to experience the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guizhou so as to crack the code of mutual learning among civilizations.

2024 was designated as the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Since the vision of building a closer ASEAN-China community with a shared future was proposed in 2013, the cultural exchanges between ASEAN and China have been expanding in such areas as culture, tourism, education and youth. Amity between the people holds the key to sound China-ASEAN relations, becoming a dramatic example of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

As one of the important activities of the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week, the Second Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue took place in Guizhou from August 22 to 26. More than 30 outstanding youth representatives from 17 countries and regions delved into Guiyang, Anshun, and Qiandongnan to experience the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guizhou so as to crack the code of mutual learning among civilizations.

Implementing the Global Civilization Initiative and promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. Young people are the inheritors and innovators of the world's cultural diversity, and they are also the ties and bridges for in-depth dialogue across cultures and mutual understanding. With great openness to the outside world, Guizhou is advancing a broader agenda of higher-level exchanges and cooperation with ASEAN across more areas and in greater depth.

During the event, youth representatives from 10 ASEAN countries met in Guizhou for a good talk about the economic and cultural exchanges and integration between China and ASEAN. They also traveled together and took selfies at Guizhou's Village T (i.e. runway show), Village Super League, Huangguoshu Waterfall, and Baling River Bridge in order to discover the unique beauty of different civilizations and obtain cultural resonance. Moreover, they had discussions on China-ASEAN friendship to chart the course for the future.

SOURCE Discover Guizhou