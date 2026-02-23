PromotEdge Launches PromotEdgeDigital.com, Expands into North America

India-rooted digital agency strengthens presence in Texas and Canada, supporting manufacturing, D2C, exports, and emerging tech brands.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PromotEdge, the performance-focused digital marketing and branding agency entering its 11th year of operations, today officially launched its global platform, PromotEdgeDigital, backed by expanded offices in Texas and Canada. The move builds directly on over a decade of helping brands move from local success to international scale. With physical presence now on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, the agency is better positioned to support North American clients while giving Indian and export-driven businesses a stronger bridge into these high-growth markets. Since its founding, PromotEdge has quietly become a go-to partner for companies in manufacturing, construction equipment, exports, real estate, technology and early-stage AI. Through its original India-based platform, PromotEdge.com, the agency has guided brands from first website to full international digital ecosystems. Recent clients include construction equipment platforms Desi Machines and Dozco.com.au, Austin real estate specialist SiliconHillsRealtyATX.com, export leader SaraExim.co, active led display manufacturer LedXTechnology.com, and AI-focused startups Honest Ai Engine and Prezent from USA.

The agency is known for building fast, conversion-obsessed websites on WordPress, Shopify, Laravel, React and Next.js—each one engineered for real user journeys and measurable growth. These digital foundations are then layered with performance marketing, e-commerce acceleration, marketplace strategies, lead-generation systems and thoughtful social media management that actually builds communities, not just followers. With AI rapidly changing how people search and buy, PromotEdge has moved well beyond traditional SEO. The agency now specializes in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), ensuring brands stay visible in both Google results and the new wave of AI-powered discovery tools.

"2025 was an incredibly meaningful year for us," said Saurav Agarwal, Founder and CEO of PromotEdge. "We deepened long-standing client relationships, helped scale DesiMachines significantly, and saw international growth come through strong referrals. I'm especially grateful to a close friend in Canada and family in the United States who made this next chapter possible. Becoming a father this year gave everything even deeper purpose. I'm thankful every day for the journey so far. As travel to North America becomes more frequent, having a true local presence will make all the difference—cultural understanding builds trust faster than anything else."

Looking ahead to 2026, PromotEdge plans to grow its team with professionals aligned to Western time zones and invest in expanded office infrastructure to meet rising demand from both sides of the Atlantic.

About PromotEdge

PromotEdge is an integrated digital marketing and branding agency with roots in India and a growing footprint in North America. The agency helps ambitious brands build measurable growth through high-performance websites, AI-ready search strategies (AEO & GEO), data-driven performance marketing, and authentic social engagement. With offices and operations in Texas and Canada, PromotEdge serves as a true cross-border growth partner for companies in manufacturing, exports, real estate, technology and beyond.

Media Contact:

Saurav Agarwal Founder & CEO, PromotEdge

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 98363 34345

SOURCE PromotEdgeDigital