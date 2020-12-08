Promoting Active Lifestyles, Health and Fitness with 'Fitness HookUps' on The TeamUp Fitness App

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp, a community-based platform that was developed to bring the entire fitness community together, has launched an innovative way for people to connect with "Fitness HookUps" to help people find new fitness partners both local to their area and virtually from around the world.

With Fitness HookUps, users can find, interact, and engage with new fitness friends, fitness professionals, nutritionists, even find a fit companion. TeamUp members can pursue active and healthy living while developing meaningful friendships or more with fellow enthusiasts.

In addition to the sense of connection the app has created, it's also providing fitness professionals with opportunities to monetize their influence.

Building on the ideology that powers subscription-based platforms like "Patreon" and "OnlyFans", TeamUp Fitness has set the stage for fitness influencers to start earning money with their "Fit Fans", an in-app subscription model using a platform that's dedicated to fitness.

"The addition of the subscription model and locking posts really gives fitness professionals and the creator community an outlet to make money during these challenging times, this is something that our entire team is very excited about as we head into 2021," said Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Many New Year's resolutions often include physical fitness goals, but this year has been particularly difficult for many gym-goers, as the ongoing pandemic has made working out and socializing with the fitness community a challenging experience. With Fitness HookUps, users can meet fitness partners in-person or virtually. Partners can encourage one another to meet fitness goals, try new workouts, and stay motivated through the app."

To learn more about TeamUp and its Fitness HookUps feature please visit https://www.teamup.fitness.

