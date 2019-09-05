Promoting Addiction Recovery Is Focus of September 14 Westminster 5K Run/Walk held by Recovery Centers of America and Joint Coalition on Health's Facing Addiction Project

WESTMINSTER, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even if you are one of the lucky ones who has not been touched by the scourge of addiction, the loss of so many Massachusetts residents to substance use disorder ("SUD") may propel you to lend a hand now to help in the battle against this deadly disease.

Massachusetts is ranked among the top ten states in rates of drug overdose deaths involving opioids. Additionally, the state is in the top quarter for deaths from alcohol poisoning.

Rain or shine, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Westminster, MA, grab your sneakers and help out in the battle against addiction by helping raise funds and awareness about this deadly disease and assist in the fight for recovery that so many Massachusetts residents are undergoing to stay alive.

"Addiction is a local problem within our communities, and we are part of the local solution through our neighborhood treatment model. People suffering from this deadly disease require treatment and should have a continuum of addiction care available to them to fight this disease without stigma attached and with no judgment on the length of time it takes to treat this chronic condition. Staying in recovery when you have this disease is difficult and we need to provide support as these are our family members, friends, and neighbors," explained Michael Stuart, CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Westminster.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Joint Coalition on Health's Facing Addiction Project (JCOH). JCOH is a grassroots coalition in Central Massachusetts whose mission is "to work collaboratively as catalysts for change & advocate for the underserved to improve the health and well-being of everyone in North Central Massachusetts" by addressing the social determinants of health. To achieve its mission, JCOH collaborates with diverse partners to create evidence-based initiatives. In late 2016, JCOH initiated Facing Addiction in Fitchburg And Beyond, an all-volunteer, community-led project which seeks to dramatically improve the way that society responds to addiction.

"We feel so fortunate to be partnering with Recovery Centers of America, an amazingly supportive member of JCOH. RCA understands that, to be truly effective, we must collaborate. The human, social and economic costs of this national crisis can feel overwhelming. However, in North Central Massachusetts, we have reason to be hopeful as together we lift up the voices of those who are suffering, provide comfort and hope, and celebrate their incredible resilience and strength. Addiction is a preventable disease. Recovery is possible. It happens every day," said Susan Buchholz, JCOH's Executive Director.

The RCA-Westminster and JCOH event starts at 8:00 AM; the race itself begins at 9:30 AM at 9 Village Road Inn Rd., Westminster, MA 01473. Prior to the race, featured speakers include Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early, Westminster Police Chief Michael McDonald, Westminster Fire Chief Kyle Butterfield, Susan Buchholz, from the Joint Coalition on Health and Michael Stuart of Recovery Centers of America at Westminster.

Post race, a DJ will provide music and a cookout will commence for athletes, families, and friends. For online registration, visit https://recoverycentersofamerica.com/locations/westminster/ or email questions to WestminsterRCA5K@recoverycoa.com.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) provides comprehensive inpatient addiction treatment at facilities in Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; Mays Landing, NJ; Devon, PA; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many facilities and in Vorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) at all locations and at its Trenton and Somerdale, NJ standalone facilities.

